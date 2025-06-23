Riders sign American receiver Josh Ali

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Josh Ali, the team announced on Monday.

Josh Ali (six-foot, 193 pounds) signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spending three years (2022-24) with the Falcons and appearing in two games. Ali signed with the Calgary Stampeders in February of 2025 but was among the team’s final roster cuts.

During five collegiate seasons (2017–22) at the University of Kentucky, Ali appeared in 55 games and started in 34. He recorded 131 receptions for 1,447 yards and eight touchdowns, along with six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and 29 punt returns for 283 yards. In the 2019 Belk Bowl, Ali caught the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining, finishing with game-high totals of four receptions and 52 yards in a 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech.

In a corresponding move, the Club has released American running back Mario Anderson Jr.