Ticats sign American LB Ozzie Nicholas

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Ozzie Nicholas, the team announced on Monday.

Nicholas is a six-foot-two, 225-pound Encinitas, California native whose collegiate career included stops at Princeton (2020-23) and Duke (2024).

While at Duke, he earned Third-Team All ACC honours, playing in 13 games and registering 100 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two pass break ups.

At Princeton, Nicholas appeared in 25 games, recording 179 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass break ups. He also served as team captain during the 2023 season.