AMSOIL Power Rankings: Als lead ahead of WestJet Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — There’s a clear top three in the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

As teams prepare to take the field on WestJet Canada Day Weekend, the Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain atop the pecking order as the only undefeated squads left in 2025.

Can anyone hand the trio their first loss of the season? CFL.ca brings you another edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

1. Montreal Alouettes (3-0)

Last week: 1

Last game: 38-28 win over Edmonton

Next game: at Hamilton, June 27

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes continue to dominate on both sides of the ball in 2025. Davis Alexander had arguably his best game of the season, completing 20 of 24 passes 254 yards and three touchdowns. The pivot exited the game in the fourth quarter though and missed practice on Monday with a hamstring injury. Tyson Philpot did his thing once more, leading the receivers with eight catches for 96 yards and a major while Darnell Sankey and the defence kept Edmonton to only six points through the first three quarters. There doesn’t seem to be a clear weakness in this Montreal squad right now that leads the league in offensive yards per game (406.3) and fewest yards allowed per game (307.7).

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0)

Last week: 2

Last game: 39-32 win over Toronto

Next game: vs. BC, June 28

Worth noting: Mario Alford‘s efforts against the Toronto Argonauts showcased the different ways in which the Saskatchewan Roughriders can win. On a day the Toronto Argonauts were able to hang around for most of the game, Alford put it away with a 99-yard kick return to seal the final score. Alford’s score highlights how Corey Mace’s squad continues to look like a complete team on offence, defence and special teams.

3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0)

Last week: 3

Last game: 27-14 win over BC

Next game: vs. Edmonton, June 26

Worth noting: Winnipeg is now 2-0 with both wins having come against the BC Lions. It’s tough to judge the Blue Bombers yet as they have yet to play a different opponent and they went against a Leos squad without their starting quarterback in Week 3. Nonetheless, both wins came by more than one score and featured different players making game-changing plays. Last week it was Jamal Parker Jr. running an errant Jeremiah Masoli pass back to the end zone to give the Bombers a 14-point lead they would not relinquish.

4. Ottawa REDBLACKS (1-2)

Last week: 6

Last Game: 20-12 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Toronto, June 29

Worth noting: Ottawa won their first game of the season against the Calgary Stampeders thanks to a running attack that went off for 239 yards. Pivot Dustin Crum, Ottawa’s third starting quarterback of 2025, helped the REDBLACKS survive the tough weather in Calgary in Week 3 to get a much-needed win. Starter Dru Brown was limited in practice last week and his return would provide a boost to an Ottawa team looking to stay in contention on the East Division as they welcome Toronto to TD Place on Canada Day Weekend.

5. Calgary Stampeders (2-1)

Last week: 4

Last game: 20-12 loss to Ottawa

Next Game: vs. Winnipeg, July 3

Worth noting: Calgary moves down to the team that just beat them, but have shown a lot of positive in 2025 so far. The running game led by Dedrick Mills continues to be productive and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., despite having yet to throw his first passing major of 2025, is tied for second in the league in big time throws according to Pro Football Focus. The defence has also shown a lot of improvement, but a battle against the Blue Bombers on Canada Day Weekend will go a long way in showing how far they have come.

6. Toronto Argonauts (0-3)

Last week: 7

Last game: 39-32 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Ottawa, June 29

Worth noting: Toronto moves up despite losing a close battle to Saskatchewan in Week 3. The Argos kept it close against the No. 2 ranked team as Nick Arbuckle completed a nine-play drive that concluded with a two-point conversion that evened the score late in the game before Alford broke out his game-winning touchdown. Injuries remain a big factor for the Argos, with guys like Wynton McManis and DaVaris Daniels sitting out in Week 3. Toronto’s next matchup against Ottawa is already a big one as the team looks to avoid an 0-4 start.

7. BC Lions (1-2)

Last week: 5

Last game: 27-14 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: at Saskatchewan, June 28

Worth noting: BC is also dealing with injuries of their own, none bigger than to quarterback Nathan Rourke, who missed Week 3 against the Bombers. The Lions opened the season with a convincing win over Edmonton, but two straight losses to Winnipeg have them searching for answers early in 2025. The Leos have another tough West Division matchup on Canada Day Weekend as they travel to Regina to face the Roughriders.