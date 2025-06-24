Argos sign National DL J-Min Pelley

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Monday that the team has signed National defensive lineman J-Min Pelley.

Pelley, six-foot-five, 350 pounds, played 11 games with Edmonton in 2024, recording six defensive tackles. The Calgary native was selected as a supplemental draft choice by Edmonton in 2022, and over 36 regular-season games, Pelley posted 25 defensive tackles for the Elks.

RELATED

» Mario Alford‘s late kick return touchdown TD pushes Riders past Argos

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The University of Calgary alum also worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers in early 2024. His lone USPORTS season saw Pelley honoured as a Second Team All-Canadian as he helped the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.