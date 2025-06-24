Honour Roll, Week 3: Davis Alexander, Caleb Sanders make the grade

TORONTO – Davis Alexander, Caleb Sanders and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 3 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 3: OFFENCE

QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 38 – EDM 28

PFF Player Grade: 91.6

20-of-24 passing (83 per cent) for 254 yards

Three touchdown passes; tied at five for the league-lead

No interceptions

157.3 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 3: DEFENCE

DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 39 – TOR 32

PFF Player Grade: 90.5

26 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle

90.7 Grade on 20 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 3: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | MTL 38 – EDM 28

PFF unit grade: 67.5

Top-3 performers: Mark Korte | 72.4 David Beard | 65.3 Brett Boyko | 65.0



