Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ WestJet Canada Day Weekend picks

TORONTO — It’s a tight race.

Following Week 3, the margin between the CFL.ca writers couldn’t be closer.

Kristina Costabile, Pat Steinberg, Vicki Hall, and Jamie Nye all sit with 8-4 records. Matthew Cauz is the leader of the pack, just one game ahead at 9-3.

What happens this week as teams get set to battle on WestJet Canada Day Weekend? Find out when things kick off on Thursday night.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

EDMONTON AT WINNIPEG

Thursday, June 26

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers improved to 2-0 following their win over the BC Lions last week in pivot Zach Collaros‘ first appearance of 2025. Winnipeg’s defence flexed their muscles in that one, allowing no touchdowns in three quarters of play, picking off Jeremiah Masoli twice, and returning a fumble to the house. Edmonton, 0-2, looks to bounce-back after a loss last week against Montreal. Despite scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to get the win. Can they turn things around at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night? The writers don’t think so and most are predicting it will be the home team moving to 3-0 on the season.

WRITERS PICK: 80% Winnipeg

MONTREAL AT HAMILTON

Friday, June 27

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Montreal has shown their dominance so far in 2025, picking up another win last week against Edmonton. Much like the Bombers, their defence deserves as much credit in their success as the Davis Alexander-led offence (though it is worth noting that Alexander did not finish last week’s game after suffering an apparent injury and was missing from practice early this week). Hamilton returns from their bye week after losses to Calgary and Saskatchewan to start their campaign. Who gets the win in this Friday Night Football matchup? The majority of the pick makers are going with the road team.

WRITERS PICK: 80% Montreal

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, June 28

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

After three-straight contests against the East Division, the Riders face their first West Division opponent this weekend. It was Mario Alford who played hero last week against the Argos, scoring a kick return touchdown in the dying seconds of the, at the time, tied game. BC, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to the Bombers. Nathan Rourke was on the sideline in that one and the Lions will hope to get him back this week as they head to Mosaic to take on Saskatchewan. It’s unanimous that the writers are siding with the home team but they’ve been wrong before when they were all in agreement.

WRITERS PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

TORONTO AT OTTAWA

Sunday, June 29

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS INFO/CBSSN/CFL+

After mounting a comeback to tie the game late, as we mentioned earlier, the Argos lost a heartbreaker to the Riders last week. That loss put the defending champs at 0-3. Will they bounce back against Ottawa? The REDBLACKS started their third different QB last week, Dustin Crum, and with some not-so-nice weather, decided to run the ball to victory over the Stampeders. The writers aren’t so sure of this matchup, with the picks pretty much split between the two clubs.

WRITERS PICK: 60% Ottawa