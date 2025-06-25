4 storylines to watch on WestJet Canada Day Weekend

The Canadian game feels a little more Canadian this week.

It’s WestJet Canada Day Weekend and we’re getting set for four Canadian football matchups to celebrate.

Things start in Winnipeg as the Blue Bombers welcome the Edmonton Elks before the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes battle in Hamilton on Friday Night Football. Saturday features a bout between the Lions and Riders before the final game of the week sees the Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night.

Here’s one storyline to watch in every game on WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

BOMBERS LOCKING IT DOWN

Edmonton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 26 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

To start the 2025 season, it’s been a difficult task to score against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defence.

Through two games, both against the BC Lions, Winnipeg has allowed a league-low 17.0 points per game and only three touchdowns. It’s tough to move the ball against them, too, allowing just 36 first downs (least in CFL) and just 66.0 yards per game on the ground (second lowest). They’ve also made sure to close games out, allowing just eight points in the fourth quarter.

Now they face their first opponent not in black and orange as they welcome the Edmonton Elks to Princess Auto Stadium.

The Elks are averaging 21.0 points per game and are sitting near the bottom of the league in net offence per game (330.0) and first downs (41). Can they break through against this tough Bombers defence? Find out on Thursday night in the first game of Canada Day Weekend.

WILL DAVIS ALEXANDER SUIT UP?

Montreal at Hamilton | Friday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

On Wednesday, Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback Davis Alexander didn’t practice and according to MontrealAlouettes.com’s Joey Alfieri, head coach Jason Maas said he still isn’t ruling him out for Friday’s game and will make a decision later on Wednesday night.

We’ll have to wait and see what the team decides to do.

The Als offence has been clicking to start 2025 and the team sits 3-0. They’re first in the CFL in points scored (35.0 per game), net offence (406.3 per game), and first downs (69). If Alexander, who has thrown for 803 yards, five touchdowns and just two interceptions in his three starts this season, can’t go on Friday night, the team will turn to McLeod Bethel-Thompson in relief.

MBT stepped in last week for Alexander after he left with a hamstring injury against the Elks, and completed six of eight passes for 77 yards and called his own number once for eight yards.

Hamilton will look to hand Montreal, with Alexander or Bethel-Thompson at pivot, their first loss of the season as they return refreshed from a Week 3 bye.

SASKATCHEWAN PASS RUSH SUPREME

BC at Saskatchewan | Saturday, June 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

One of the reason why the Saskatchewan Roughriders have started hot in 2025 is their ability to rush the passer.

Disrupting quarterbacks has come easy for Corey Mace’s squad and the advanced stats confirm it. According to PFF, the Riders have the best pass rush grade in the CFL through three weeks of play (86.9) and have 43 plays with a pressure, which is tied for second in the CFL, just one behind the Calgary Stampeders.

Three Roughriders are sitting in the top 10 in sacks right now, too. Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado has a pair, as does fellow lineman Malik Carney. The team is sending pressure from the second level of their defence as well, with middle linebacker Jameer Thurman also racking up two quarterback takedowns.

BC’s offensive line has protected their quarterbacks well so far this season, allowing just two sacks. Saskatchewan will be looking to make whoever stars behind centre, Jeremiah Masoli or Nathan Rourke, depending on Rourke’s health, as uncomfortable as possible as they eye moving to 4-0 on the season.

It’s also worth noting that Jake Maier took first team reps for the Riders on Wednesday as Trevor Harris missed practice dealing with a head/illness issue.

WHO STARTS AT QUARTERBACK THIS WEEK?

Toronto at Ottawa | Sunday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS Info/CBSSN/CFL+

As of this writing, it’s unclear who will be starting at quarterback for either team on Sunday night.

Ottawa started their third-straight different quarterback in Week 3, with starter Dru Brown still on the sideline. It was Dustin Crum who led the offence in Calgary, rushing 11 times for 64 yards and connecting on nine of his 22 pass attempts for 111 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions in the team’s win. Will Dru Brown return this week or will it be Crum, who took first team reps on Wednesday, leading the REDBLACKS once again?

Nick Arbuckle made his third-straight start for the defending champs last week, leading a late, game-tying TD drive before the Argos lost a heartbreaker to the Roughriders on a Mario Alford kick off return major score. Incumbent starter Chad Kelly has been practicing in a limited capacity to start 2025 but there is still no timeline on his return just yet. Will he be ready for Sunday’s game? We’ll keep a close eye on the injury reports this week as we get closer to kickoff at TD Place.