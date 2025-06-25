CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid on WestJet Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — The WestJet Canada Day Weekend edition of CFL Fantasy football Start vs. Sit feels like it should be ground friendly.

With the uncertain status of at least three starting quarterbacks, one would assume running backs would be a strong play. Despite the questions at pivot, there are enough quality receivers available to consider adding to your lineup.

EDMONTON (0-2-0) AT WINNIPEG (2-0-0)

Thursday, June 26

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-10)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Keric Wheatfall, WR, Winnipeg, $4,000 Salary

Keric Wheatfall’s emergence as a big-play threat has helped the Blue Bombers and his fantasy users to a strong start. Wheatfall has averaged 19.1 fantasy points in his first two games as he leads the league with four catches of at least 30 yards while entering Canada Day Weekend ranked sixth with 213 receiving yards.

Edmonton has allowed a CFL-high six passing majors, yielding five completions of better than 30 yards. He and quarterback Zach Collaros should have no problem stretching the Elks’ defence and putting Winnipeg, and fantasy users, in position for another strong week.

Sit: Javon Leake, RB, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary

After scoring 0.8 FP in Week 1, Javon Leake produced slightly better numbers with 6.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Alouettes. Game flow has not been kind to Leake, who has managed just 12 touches from scrimmage compared to the 27 from Justin Rankin.

Counting on Leake to rebound against a Winnipeg run defence that’s allowed an average of 66 yards in their first two games is daunting, and if Edmonton is again playing from behind, there’s every chance Leake could be phased out. Better days are ahead, but Canada Day Weekend doesn’t appear to be when those days begin.

MONTREAL (3-0-0) AT HAMILTON (0-2-0)

Friday, June 27

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-2.5)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Tyler Snead, WR, Montreal, $9,300 Salary

With Davis Alexander’s status becoming more unlikely, McLeod Bethel-Thompson appears in line to make the start at QB for the undefeated Als. You’ll want to consider Tyler Snead as a potential pairing. He scored 15.7 fantasy points in Week 2 and followed up with 16.4 FP in Week 3, including his first major of the season.

The Tiger-Cats’ defence has allowed 66 points in their first two games and will go against a Montreal offence that has averaged 31 offensive points per game. That’s a combustible mix that fantasy users will want a part of. Snead is one of four receivers in the league who have over 100 yards after the catch and will benefit from Hamilton’s focus on slowing down Tyson Philpot. A Bethel-Thompson/Snead pairing will contribute mightily toward a strong fantasy week.

Sit: Shemar Bridges, WR, Hamilton, $9,000 Salary

Adding a receiver the calibre of Kenny Lawler meant someone’s production would drop. Thus far, it’s looking like Shemar Bridges is the odd pass-catcher out of the Ticats’ offence.

Last year’s rookie breakout has caught only four of nine targets for 35 yards in the first two games. A revival is likely since Bo Levi Mitchell will get Bridges more involved. When is a question fantasy users have no idea of, so until then, it’s best to keep Bridges out of your lineup.

BC (1-2-0) AT SASKATCHEWAN (3-0-0)



Saturday, June 28

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-5.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Jeremiah Masoli, QB, BC, $6,000 Salary

You don’t need to be told that Nathan Rourke will reward your fantasy team most weeks. However, Jeremiah Masoli’s appearance here is simply because Rourke’s Canada Day Weekend status is uncertain entering the middle of the week.

Masoli scored 11.3 fantasy points in Week 3 as a pair of interceptions hurt his production. Facing Winnipeg’s pass defence is one thing, but it’s quite another squaring up against a Saskatchewan defence that has already allowed 1,008 passing yards (336 yards per game). Opposing pivots have a pass efficiency rating of 109.1 against the Roughriders. If he is atop the depth chart on Friday, consider making the pivot (pun intended) toward the former All-CFL.

Sit: Saskatchewan’s defence, $8,600 Salary

Usually one of the more dependable defences in fantasy football, the Roughriders have been a roller coaster early on, performing lower than projections one week before scoring well above expectations in the next game. Stopping the run hasn’t been the issue as they have allowed a league-low 45.3 yards per game. It’s that aforementioned passing thing that’s become pesky, one that could burn them this week.

TORONTO (0-3-0) AT OTTAWA (1-2-0)

Sunday, June 29

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS Info/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Ottawa (-2.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Dejon Brissett, WR, Toronto, $7,100 Salary

The Argonauts will embrace the pass, so it’s only natural to consider Dejon Brissett as a strong option for your fantasy team after scoring 19.3 FP in Week 3. Only BC (117) has attempted more passes than Toronto (107). With the Argos struggling to discover a run game (more on them in a sec), the opportunities are there with Brissett joining teammates Damonte Coxie, David Ungerer III, and Kevin Mital with at least 15 targets.

Ottawa is seventh in offensive yards allowed and has given up six completions of better than 30 yards. Considering that Nick Arbuckle has attempted a league-high 21 passes of more than 20 depth yards, Brissett will have opportunities to make his fantasy users look good.

Sit: Toronto’s running backs

When a team is averaging just 52 rushing yards per game, starting a running back for said team will not bode well for fantasy success.

Miyan Williams’ fantasy value hinges on his involvement in the passing game, of which there is no certainty of continuing. Re-signed Kevin Brown had three carries for four yards in Week 3 and likely needs another game or two to get back into the swing of things. Now, stability is not good here. Lay back and watch how things develop before making further assessments.