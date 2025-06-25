Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Who are the top 5 front-runners?

Headed into WestJet Canada Day Weekend with a full slate of four fabulous matchups, it is officially time to start gushing about all things maple leaf.

For a little slice of Canadian pride you can debate around roasting marshmallows and cottage country cold ones this weekend, here is my updated top five of Most Outstanding Canadian hopefuls for the 2025 CFL season.

1. JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

With Nathan Rourke still on the injury report, it’s one of the other top end talented Canadian Lions who earns top the spot.

Justin McInnis established himself last season as one of the best pass-catchers in the CFL regardless of passport and already leads the CFL in catches (18) with Rourke and Jeremiah Masoli slinging it around. He also owns a single-game high across the league of nine grabs in a contest and his 25 targets sits one behind teammate Keon Hatcher Sr., which means he will get plenty of looks as the season rolls on.

Honourable mention to another Canadian receiver here as Calgary’s Clark Barnes 28.8 average per catch leads the CFL. If he starts getting McInnis or Tyson Philpot levels of attention from his quarterbacks he could make the list in a few weeks time, but his current six catch total limits the chance of that. Never say never!

2. MATTHEW PETERSON | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

WHAT?! Hear me out.

Nobody wants to see Brady Oliveira miss any significant period of time, but Matthew Peterson is the current lead back while the reining Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian recovers. With confirmation of Brady missing this week’s game, it means more opportunity for the Brooks, Alberta native.

Game one in relief of Oliveira was a revelation with 23 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown for Peterson. The rematch in BC was much less spectacular with 11 touches for just 42 yards and no scores, but Peterson is still in a great situation with a tremendous veteran line and run focused attack.

Will he stick around as starter long enough to be in serious contention? Not likely, but for now that’s the reality.

3. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Down and out last week against Winnipeg following an injury the previous week in Manitoba, but Rourke isn’t going anywhere in this conversation so long as he gets back in the lineup before long.

One number that really jumps out to me currently in his early season efforts is 10.2 yards per carry which leads the CFL. He only has 11 carries as the Lions rarely want to dial up called running plays for their franchise pivot, but Rourke’s ability to see, feel and react to the rush causing back breaking ground gains is starting to become an essential part of his game that will add just enough variety to frustrate defences from coast-to-coast once he’s back in the lineup.

4. TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Much like Cameron Judge below, the selection of Tyson Philpot here is more about watching the Alouettes style of play and Davis Alexander’s comfort level with Philpot over current production. Sure, he’s tied for the CFL lead with a pair of touchdowns but he should have the runaway lead with a few more and so much of the Alouettes offence feels as though it’s flowing through Alexander’s eyes in the direction of Philpot.

Why not? He’s clearly earned the trust and respect of the coaching staff and when you factor in the loss of Kaion Julien-Grant to Edmonton in free agency it only makes more sense that as long as Tyson is healthy he’ll continue to get every opportunity possible to add more hardware to his young, but impressive collection.

5. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Cameron Judge sits entering Week 4 with 15 total tackles and is fourth in the CFL in total defensive plays with 19. The current numbers aren’t why I placed him in the MOC watchlist this week though, it’s the potential.

Yes, we all know Judge is an absolute stud of a player and the current absence of middle linebacker Wynton McManis has the Double Blue leaning on Judge’s presence more, but he has been SO CLOSE to making a handful of game-changing plays over the past couple weeks that I have no doubt he is about to start racking up big play after big play to solidify himself as a consistent contender for the end of season awards circuit.

Have a great Canada Day Weekend everyone, get out to the games and proudly cheer on your favourite local heroes.