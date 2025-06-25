Top 11 Canadians in the Canadian Football League

I know I am not the only one who forgot that WestJet Canada Day Weekend is upon us.

I blame it on the fact that the actual “yes, this is when you officially get the day off work” is on a Tuesday but I’m not complaining, a holiday is a holiday.

In honour of this upcoming, hopefully, long weekend for everyone reading this, I have put together a list of my top Canadians currently plying their trade in this wonderful country.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

Two quick notes.

First is that the list is not in any order beyond the top two selections because I am a coward and don’t want CFL fans angry at me.

Second is that my criteria is based on not just what they have done in the early part of this season but on their overall body of work.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

How could you not lead off with one of only four Canadians to be named as the league’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian in the same season?

Brady Oliveira is like the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the CFL. Even before the 2025 season kicked off, Oliveira broke an unofficial record becoming the first Canadian to be named as the No. 1 player on the TSN Top 50 CFL Players list. A shoulder injury has limited the All-CFL running back to just two carries, but Brady certainly made the most of them with one of those two runs going for 43 yards against the BC Lions in Week 2.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

The Lions No. 1 target certainly deserves to be No. 2 on this list.

The 2024 leader in receiving yards, Justin McInnis, is first in the league in receptions and currently seventh in yardage, a total that should go up when Nathan Rourke is fully healthy. McInnis’ yardage totals have gone up steadily in each week.

ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | DEFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

My way too early nomination for Most Outstanding Defensive Player goes to Alouettes defensive lineman, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who is making big plays every week.

The 2024 East Division All-CFL defender set the tone in the first week with his fumble recovery touchdown near the end of the first half against the Toronto Argonauts.

Last week, Adeyemi-Berglund recovered another fumble off Tre Ford and has registered a sack in each of Montreal’s first three wins. No team has given up fewer yards or has looked more dangerous than the Alouettes and he is a big reason for their early season success.

Should I have had him at No. 1???

CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The only nit pick with Cameron Judge is he has missed on a couple near interceptions, but the Toronto Argonauts linebacker has been productive with his new squad.

A 2022 All-CFL selection, Judge averaged over 80 tackles in his last three years with the Calgary Stampeders while collecting eight sacks and seven interceptions.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

A 1,000-yard receiver the past two seasons, the only thing stopping the Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver from eclipsing that number again will be injures.

The good news for Riders fans is Samuel Emilus’ foot injury does not appear serious, though he is expected to miss another week. Emilus was dominant in Saskatchewan’s Week 1 victory over Ottawa (see his touchdown above) and his connection with Trevor Harris should keep Samuel as one of the game’s top receivers.

BEN HLADIK | LINEBACKER | BC LIONS

This may seem like the hipster pick as the BC Lions linebacker has yet to make an All-CFL team, but Ben Hladik has a 100+ tackle season under his belt and has been super durable for the Lions.

His fourth quarter interception and subsequent 61-yard return off Tre Ford was the late-game turning point in the team’s 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

If not for an injury, Nathan Rouke could be No. 1 on this list.

Nathan was the game’s top quarterback after Week 1 and had plenty of big moments against Winnipeg before his oblique injury took him out in the fourth quarter. Despite missing a game, the Lions signal caller still leads all CFL quarterbacks in rushing yards.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The 110th Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian award winner is coming off his most productive game of the season against the Elks that included a leaping 13-yard corner catch in the end zone.

Beyond his receiving duties, Tyson Philpot’s downfield blocking against the Elks was so good it inspired a Jamie Nye to Tweet out: “What a block. Took out two Elks.”

RYAN HUNTER | OFFENSIVE LINE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I know it’s been a rough start for the defending champs, but I cannot keep the reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award winner off this list.

The team’s rock at right tackle, Ryan Hunter was forced to move to left guard in the Argonauts gut wrenching 39-32 loss to the Roughriders.

PIER-OLIVIER LESTAGE AND JUSTIN LAWRENCE | OFFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

This may seem like a cheat to end with two players, but Montreal’s left guard and centre have started all three games playing next to one another. That may not seem like a big deal but with offensive linemen injuries plaguing this great nation, it’s nice to see these two established Canadians playing just about every snap.

The Alouettes are leading the CFL in points, touchdowns scored, and yardage while ranking second in yards per offensive play.