Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for WestJet Canada Day Weekend

Injuries and uncertainty are the theme for the WestJet Canada Day Weekend edition of the CFL Fantasy football rankings.

Quarterback is a question mark with Calgary’s Vernon Adams Jr. off this week, while the status of Davis Alexander, Dru Brown, and Nathan Rourke remains unanswered.

Wisely picking your pivot will be a difference maker.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $14,600 Salary (17.5 Projected Fantasy Points): Atop the rankings almost by default, Bo Levi Mitchell hasn’t yet produced in the manner he did so often last season. Even against the Als’ defence, it feels like he’s due for a breakout.

2. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $13,600 Salary (15.6 PFP): Trevor Harris leads the league in yards per pass (10.1) and is tied for the league lead with five passing majors. Somehow, it feels like we haven’t seen his best, but a potential slugfest against a BC secondary that has allowed six plays of better than 30 yards will signal that Harris is still a dominant fantasy option. The veteran didn’t practice on Tuesday so his status is worth monitoring.

3. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $12,000 Salary (15.2 PFP): Last week’s fourth quarter explosion might have been the start of Tre Ford becoming a regular near the top of the rankings. Even against Winnipeg’s defence, Ford’s dual-threat skills make him a strong play for 20+ FP.

4. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (11.3 PFP): Consider Week 3 as Zach Collaros shaking off the rust. Expect at least multiple passing majors against an Elks defence he has traditionally lit up in recent years.

5. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $7,700 Salary (12 PFP): Nick Arbuckle can be a revelation for fantasy users if he can avoid the interceptions. His fantasy production has increased each week, and if he keeps up the trend, Arbuckle will hit 20 FP against the REDBLACKS.

RUNNING BACKS

1. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $12,200 Salary (12.4 PFP): With Brady Oliveira sidelined, the Regina Thor is the most reliable back in fantasy play. Ouellette has a high volume of usage that suggests he will crack 20+ fantasy points this week.

2. James Butler, BC, $11,300 Salary (13.6 PFP): James Butler has rarely put up consecutive games of disappointing fantasy numbers. Ignore the 6.4 FP he tallied last week and bank on Butler approaching 100 yards from scrimmage.

3. Matthew Peterson, Winnipeg, $8,000 Salary (5.5 PFP): Edmonton allows 7.8 yards on first down. The Bombers will use Matthew Peterson to exploit the Elks’ first-down woes, which means fantasy users should count on Peterson starting off their Canada Day Weekend impressively.

4. William Stanback, Ottawa, $9,700 Salary (10.9 PFP): Daniel Adeboboye will be a presence in the running game, but William Stanback’s Week 3 performance is a reminder he is still a productive back.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $10,900 Salary (16.3 PFP): Kenny Lawler hasn’t disappointed, having caught a league-best four passes of more than 20 yards in depth. The Alouettes know what’s coming yet won’t be able to slow him down.

2. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,800 Salary (16 PFP): Tyson Philpot has found the end zone in two of the first three games while averaging 8.1 targets per game. Philpot has barely scratched his upside and will improve his modest 10.9 yards per catch.

3. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $10,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): The league leader with 294 receiving yards, Keon Hatcher Sr. has been targeted 21 times in the last two games. Regardless of who starts at pivot, Hatcher Sr. makes for a strong foundation of any fantasy team.

4. Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $4,000 Salary (12.2 PFP): Thus far, Keric Wheatfall has been money when going deep. He’s caught all three of his targets of more than 20 yards in depth and is a huge value play who’s further solidifying his status as the Bombers’ new WR1.

5. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (14.7 PFP): Whether or not a clutch gene exists, KeeSean Johnson has shown the ability to keep drives moving, having caught a league-best seven receptions on second down.

6. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,500 Salary (12.5 PFP): Damonte Coxie’s 16.6 depth yards per target rank among the league leaders. He should be able to continue at the pace with Nick Arbuckle’s propensity to throw long.

7. Justin McInnis, BC, $13,800 Salary (15.8 PFP): Unusual to find Justin McInnis this low in the rankings. The targets have been there, but the yardage totals haven’t arrived. Yet.

8. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,900 Salary (14.8 PFP): With Dru Brown’s status uncertain, the REDBLACKS’ passing game has been limited. Still, Justin Hardy is too good not to completely ignore.

9. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $9,300 Salary (10.8 PFP): Scoring a combined 32.1 fantasy points in the last two games is one way to break into the top 12. Expect the consistency to become routine.

10. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,100 Salary (13.9 PFP): Tim White and Lawler have combined for over a third of Mitchell’s targets. This week feels like a breakout is coming.

11. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,000 Salary (13.5 PFP): See the comment on Hardy and insert Eugene Lewis’ name.

12. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $9,900 Salary (13.1 PFP): Someone has to become the lead target for the Elks. While Zach Mathis leads the team with 15 targets, Steven Dunbar Jr. didn’t come back West to be a complementary piece.

DEFENCES

1. Montreal, $11,000 Salary (10.3 PFP): Sigh. The Alouettes didn’t score a defensive major. We can’t be perfect all the time.

2. Winnipeg, $10,500 Salary (6.7 PFP): Edmonton’s -3 turnover margin feels like an ideal target for the Bombers to tee off on.

3. Ottawa, $5,800 Salary (4.8 PFP): The REDBLACKS are tied with the Alouettes with 10 forced turnovers. They’ll look to carry the load while the offence waits on Dru Brown’s return.

4. BC, $7,100 Salary (4.6 PFP): The league’s top pass defence will look to keep Trevor Harris from hitting his stride.