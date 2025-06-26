3 keys to the game for Edmonton, Winnipeg on WestJet Canada Day Weekend

WINNIPEG — The 0-2 Edmonton Elks travel to Winnipeg to face the 2-0 Blue Bombers to kick off WestJet Canada Day Weekend on Thursday night.

For Edmonton, they’ll try to build off a 22-point fourth quarter in their Week 3 loss to Montreal.

Winnipeg won back-to-back games against BC to open the season.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory on Friday’s matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TSN/RDS. U.S. fans can watch on CBS Sports Network and International audiences can watch on CFL+.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

EDMONTON ELKS

1. RUNNING OPTIONS

The run game has been critical to the Elks offence over the past few seasons and the team isn’t short on viable options once again. Justin Rankin led the way against the Als, rushing for 78 yards but Javon Leake and quarterback Tre Ford have also helped them to an average of 117.5 yards per game. The trio combined for 148 a week ago but will be in tough against a Bombers front that’s second in the league allowing just 66 per contest.

2. FORD FINDING CHEMISTRY

Veterans Steven Dunbar Jr., Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Kaion Julien-Grant provide three targets Ford can rely on when he decides to drop back in the pocket. Of his 308 passing yards against Montreal, 240 were caught by those three. Head coach Mark Kilam shouldn’t be hesitant to allow Ford to let it fly this week, as the Bombers are giving up an average of 307 yards through the air over their first two games.

3. CONTAINING COLLAROS

The Elks currently rank ninth in passing yards allowed at 327.5 and are set to face a quarterback in Zach Collaros who’s looking to improve on his 179-yard performance against BC. It’s time for the reworked secondary of Tyrell Ford, Royce Metchie and Kobe Williams to show they can shut down opposing pass games.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. RESURRECTING THE RUN GAME

With Brady Oliveira still sidelined with a shoulder injury, Matthew Peterson gets the bulk of the handoffs for a third straight week. It started well for Peterson, as he rushed for 130 yards in his debut, but it slowed in his second game when he accumulated just 42 yards on 11 carries. Consistency is the key.

2. SPREAD THE FIELD

Collaros needs to work from sideline to sideline to have success in the pass game against a secondary that’s eager to show they have what it takes to hang with the league’s best. Receiver Nic Demski is listed as a game-time decision as he deals with an ankle issue, which puts more focus on Keric Wheatfall who leads the team with 213 yards.

3. TOUGH ON THE LINE

With Ford’s ability to run and two running backs more than capable of breaking free for big plays, the success of the defence could hinge on the defensive line. While finding their way to Ford is important, it’s more about sealing the edges and filling gaps up the middle. Willie Jefferson and James Vaughters will be tasked with keeping Ford, Rankin and Leake from getting to the outside. If they do, it’s the job of linebackers Tony Jones, Redha Kramdi and Kyrie Wilson to close space behind them.

