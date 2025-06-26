Bombers come out on top of back and forth against Elks

WINNIPEG – Only one team could take victory after the opening game of WestJet Canada Day Weekend, and while they battled back and forth until the final whistle, it was ultimately the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who delighted their home crowd with a 36-23 win over the Edmonton Elks at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night.

Zach Collaros recorded four touchdowns, including one rushing, and 334 yards in the air, with Nic Demski adding 97 yards and two touchdowns in the win and Matthew Peterson leading the ground game with 65 yards.

In the loss Tre Ford threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, while Kaion Julien-Grant led all Elks receivers with 115 yards and a touchdown.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

After trading punts to begin the game, it was the Elks who got on the scoreboard first as a 29-yard catch from Arkell Smith put Edmonton in perfect field position to use the ground game, switching between Julien-Grant and Justin Rankin, with Cody Fajardo finishing the job rushing in the one-yard score.

Demski, who was a game day decision with a lingering ankle injury, extended his catch streak to 74 as he recorded his third touchdown of the season with an eight-yard catch from Collaros, but the Bombers still trailed by one after a missed extra point attempt.

Despite trailing, Collaros was finding his options early as he had already connected with four different receivers in the first frame of action.

Edmonton held their lead to begin with the second quarter, adding insurance with a 38-yard field goal from just inside the left hash from Vincent Blanchard.

Winnipeg would get their first lead of the game on a 52-yard deep shot from Collaros to Keric Wheatfall for his second touchdown of the season, with over 200 yards receiving already in 2025.

Trying it again after the first success, Collaros would do the same on Winnipeg’s next offensive drive, this time connecting once again with Demski, who took advantage of Edmonton using no safety help in the middle to grab a 60-yard reception for the score.

With all the energy on offence, the defence was sure to showcase what they brought to the table to keep the Elks at bay, as a massive Tony Jones sack forced third and long for the Elks, but D.K. Bonhomme recovered a fumble on the next play and Edmonton took back over.

A few plays later, James Vaughters returned the favour and got the turnover for Winnipeg, and Sergio Castillo hit a 36-yard field goal for a 13-point cushion.

Blanchard hit a 28-yarder to close out the half, and Julien-Grant kept the momentum going with a 68-yard touchdown to open the second half, making what was once a double-digit deficit into a three-point game.

After tying the game with a Blanchard 41-yard field goal, Edmonton’s defence played their best quarter of the game yet as Jake Ceresna led by example with a massive tackle for loss on Demski follow by a sack on Collaros on the next drive, holding Winnipeg to zero points in the third.

Looking to take back the lead after a strong showing from the Elks in the previous quarter, the Bombers relied on Castillo to put points on the board, and he did just that with a 30-yard field goal to take the lead back early in the fourth quarter.

With just over five minutes to play and scrambling to avoid the blitz, Collaros gave the Bombers a late cushion as he took the ball in himself, dodging defenders and running in the 13-yard touchdown – his third rushing score in the last ten years – for a 10-point lead.

One final kick from Castillo would seal the night’s offensive action, a 23-yard successful attempt that was the result of the Bombers locking in and putting together the long drive for the win.

Defensively, Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson recorded his 75th career sack as the Bombers’ defence held Edmonton scoreless on their final drive.

The Bombers head to Calgary to kick off Week 5 action as they play the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 3rd, while the Elks will host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on July 6th at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Commonwealth Stadium.