Eight players fined following Week 3 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued eight fines from Week 3.

Montreal wide receivers Charleston Rambo and Hakeem Harris have been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Edmonton defensive back Kordell Jackson has been fined for delivering an illegal low block on Montreal offensive lineman Donald Ventrelli.

Saskatchewan wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby has been fined for delivering an illegal low block on Toronto defensive back Kenneth George Jr.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Micah Johnson has been fined for delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

Toronto defensive lineman Jordan Williams has been fined for delivering a late hit on Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris.

Calgary running back Dedrick Mills has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

BC offensive lineman Kory Woodruff has been fined for committing a non-football act – making contact with an official.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: