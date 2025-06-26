Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of WestJet Canada Day Weekend

CFL.ca
TORONTO — WestJet Canada Day Weekend is upon us and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:
- Road teams have won the past seven games – one off the league record set in 2017.
- Montreal has won seven straight against Hamilton with the Ticats’ last claiming victory on July 28, 2022 but last year off a bye, the Ticats were 3-0.
- Each of Saskatchewan’s three victories have been comebacks, they have been decided in the final three minutes, and they have been by no more than seven points.
- Nathan Rourke is a career 2-2 against Saskatchewan, while Jeremiah Masoli is 2-6.
- Ottawa sits second in turnover ratio (+5), while Toronto is ninth (-5).
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for WestJet Canada Day Weekend below:
WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND
|Game Notes
|Edmonton at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Montreal at Hamilton
|Download PDF
|BC at Saskatchewan
|Download PDF
|Toronto at Ottawa
|Coming Soon
JUST LIKE HE DRU IT UP
- Dating back to last season, Dru Brown has passed for 400+ yards in his past three games.
- Only four QBs in CFL history have managed the feat: Warren Moon, Kent Austin, as part of a three-game stretch, and Doug Flutie, whose streak reached five contests.
- During that three-game run, Brown has amassed 1,258 passing yards and nine touchdowns.
IT’S A-ME, MARIO
- In Week 3, Mario Alford’s 99-yard kickoff return TD propelled Saskatchewan to the victory and a 3-0 start to the season.
- He has four career kickoff return TDs in 67 games. Harvey Wylie holds the all-time record of five in a career that spanned 139 matches.
- Alford’s by distance:
- 92 and 98 yards | 2022
- 99 | 2025
- 101 | 2024
- He currently has the third highest kick return TD frequency: 1 in 5.6 games.
- Alford’s 12 career kick return TDs put him in a four-way tie for fourth all-time, behind Brandon Banks (13), Bashir Levingston (15) and Henry “Gizmo” Williams (31).
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE WIDE
- Road teams have won the past seven games – one off the league record set in 2017.
- Year-over-year offensive big plays are up 33 per cent (56 vs. 42).
- The top four teams (WPG, SSK, MTL, CGY) in average rushing yards are a combined 10-1 (.909); the remaining five are 2-11.
- This week’s possible milestone game(s):
- 100th | Julian Howsare (HAM), Nick Arbuckle (TOR)
EDM (0-2) at WPG (2-0)
- In their first game (Week 1), the Elks recorded 248 net yards and 14 first downs; in their second game (Week 3) against Montreal’s league-best defence, they had 412 net yards, 24 first downs and five big plays.
- Last week, Tre Ford passed for 308 yards – the third 300+ yard game of his career – while adding 31 rushing yards.
- Nick Anderson is third in the CFL with 18 defensive tackles.
- Last week, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Steven Dunbar Jr. combined for 192 yards and 12 catches.
- Winnipeg has won the teams’ past 12 matchups with the Elks’ last victory coming on November 3, 2018.
- Winnipeg has a league-best 12 pass knockdowns led by Deatrick Nichols and Terrell Bonds with three each.
- Zach Collaros is a career 15-6 against Edmonton, including victories in the past 11 (with 10 coming with Winnipeg).
- Sophomore Keric Wheatfall leads the CFL with four 30+ yard receptions.
MTL (3-0) at HAM (0-2)
- Montreal has won seven straight against Hamilton with the Ticats’ last claiming victory on July 28, 2022.
- Montreal is 9-0 in June over the past three seasons.
- The Alouettes are 8-2-1 in their last 11 road games.
- Montreal leads the league with a completion percentage of 75.6 per cent.
- The Alouettes lead the league with six interceptions, each by a different player.
- Montreal is tied for the league lead in sacks (10), led by Dartmouth, N.S., native Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund who has one in each game.
- At 7-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander has tied Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best start to a career. Danny McManus holds the record at 8-0.
- If McLeod Bethel-Thompson starts, it will be hist 61st (27-33), including 6-5 vs. Hamilton.
- Tyson Philpot needs 44 receiving yards for 2,000.
- Last year off a bye, the Ticats were 3-0.
- Mitchell is looking for his 100th victory as a starter. He is a career 7-6 against the Alouettes.
- Mitchell also needs 337 passing yards to become the 11th player to reach the 40,000 mark. He has collected 300+ passing yards in his past four games, dating back to last season.
- Kenny Lawler has 23 targets and 14 receptions for 249 yards.
- Marc Liegghio is one of two kickers who have not missed a field goal this season. Dating back to last year, he has made 21-in-a-row.
BC (1-2) at SSK (3-0)
- Keon Hatcher Sr. leads the league in receiving yards (294) and targets (26).
- Justin McInnis needs 48 receiving yards to reach 3,000.
- The Lions’ Dewayne Hendrix has recorded a sack in each game this season.
- Nathan Rourke is a career 2-2 against Saskatchewan, while Jeremiah Masoli is 2-6.
- Jameer Thurman leads the league with 22 defensive tackles, while BC’s Micah Awe sits second with 19.
- The Riders are looking to start 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1969-70 under Ron Lancaster.
- Each of Saskatchewan’s three victories have been comebacks, they have been decided in the final three minutes, and they have been by no more than seven points.
- Saskatchewan is tied for the league lead in sacks for (10) and allowed (two).
- In two games, AJ Ouellette has rushed the ball 30 times for 187 yards and two TDs.
- Trevor Harris needs 46 passing yards to reach 34,000 in his career. He has won a career-high seven straight starts.
- If Jake Maier starts, it will be his ninth against the Lions (3-5).
TOR (0-3) at OTT (1-2)
- As a head coach, Ryan Dinwiddie is 8-2 against Ottawa, including 4-1 at TD Place.
- Last week, Nick Arbuckle went 7-for-7 for 48 yards and a pair of TDs in the red zone. He is 8-for-8 on the season inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
- Last week, Kevin Mital collected his first career regular season touchdown, while registering career highs in receptions (seven), targets (eight) and receiving yards (98).
- Andrew Chatfield, a former REDBLACK, has recorded a sack in each game this season.
- Ottawa sits second in turnover ratio (+5), while Toronto is ninth (-5).
- Last week in a victory over Calgary, Ottawa rushed for 239 yards – the team’s highest output on the ground since a 245-yard effort also against the Stampeders on July 16, 2005.
- Justin Hardy needs 74 receiving yards for 3,000 in his career.
- Daniel Adeboboye, a former Argo, notched 96 rushing yards on ten carries last week.