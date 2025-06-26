McLeod Bethel-Thompson to start for Als against Ticats

HAMILTON — McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start at quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes as they head to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

Starting pivot Davis Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s game against Edmonton and did not practice this week. He was listed as questionable for Friday night’s contest on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, but has since been placed on the one-game injured list.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

In relief in Week 3, Bethel-Thompson connected on six of eight passes for 77 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while also calling his own number for an eight-yard run. Before his exit, Alexander completed 20 of 24 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Through three weeks of play, Alexander has thrown for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, completing 75.6 per cent of his passes.

Montreal will look to improve on their 3-0 record on the road with a trip to Hamilton Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/RDS/CFL+.