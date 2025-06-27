Jake Maier to start for Riders; Lions’ Nathan Rourke listed as game-time decision

REGINA — There will be change at quarterback for the matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions on WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start quarterback Jake Maier on Saturday against the BC Lions, according to the team’s depth chart. The Lions meanwhile have listed starting pivot Nathan Rourke as a game-time decision.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Who are the top five front-runners?

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins on WestJet Canada Day Weekend

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Starter Trevor Harris missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with an illness, but returned to the field on Thursday as was listed as questionable for the game. The depth chart confirmed that Harris won’t dress for the matchup against the Leos.

Instead, it will be Maier making his first start for the Roughriders in 2025. The veteran has appeared in 69 games, including 66 with the Calgary Stampeders where he threw for 11,685 yards, 60 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Rourke suffered an injury in Week 2 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and didn’t play against the Bombers in the Week 3 rematch. If Rourke isn’t ready to go, it’ll once again be veteran Jeremiah Masoli leading the Leos. Masoli started in Week 3 and completed 25 of 44 passes for 281 yards, a touchdown and two picks as BC lost 27-14 to Winnipeg.

Riders and Lions meet on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, during Canada Day Weekend. Catch the matchup on TSN/CTV. U.S. fans can watch on CBS Sports Network and International audiences can watch on CFL+.