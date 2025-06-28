3 keys to the Game for BC, Saskatchewan on WestJet Canada Day Weekend

REGINA — The matchup between the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday is shaping up to be a big game for both teams on WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

Not only is it a rematch of last season’s Western Semi-Final, which Saskatchewan won 28-19, but it also features the 1-2 Lions trying to stay within striking distance of a 3-0 Roughriders squad.

The Lions are coming off back-to-back losses, while the Riders remain undefeated on the backs of an offence that’s scored a division-high 98 points.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TSN/CTV. U.S. fans can watch on CBS Sports Network and International audiences can watch on CFL+.

BC LIONS

1. ROURKE A GAME-TIME DECISION

Starting quarterback Nathan Rourke is listed as a game-time decision as he deals with a core issue. If he’s not ready to go, it’ll be Jeremiah Masoli under centre for a second straight week. Masoli did throw for 281 yards in his Lions debut but needs to take better care of the football as he also threw a pair of interceptions. Going up against a secondary that is allowing 336 passing yards per game could present an opportunity for some big plays.

2. MCINNIS’ PLAY IMPROVING

Receiver Justin McInnis has played better with each passing week, including catching nine Masoli passes for a season-high 94 yards in Week 3. The Lions will once again be looking to get their top target involved and if his upward trajectory continues, it could make for a long night for the Riders defensive backs.

3. QUIET THE CROWD

One way to gain an edge is to score early and take the Mosaic Stadium crowd out of the game. The Lions are 3-7 on the road over the past two seasons and have to show they can get it done away from Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place to be considered a serious threat.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. MAIER MAKES FIRST START

Starting quarterback Trevor Harris is listed as out, so it’ll be Jake Maier making his first start of the season. Maier brings a wealth of experience into the game, having completed 1,022 passes for 11,685 yards and 69 touchdowns. It’s now his job to make sure a passing game that’s been executing at a high level continues to do so against a Lions secondary that’s been the best in the league allowing just 201 yards through the air per game.

2. RECEIVER TALENT

Every week the Riders have had a different receiver take centre stage. Week 1 it was Samuel Emilus, Week 2 saw KeeSean Johnson shine and in Week 3 it was Dohnte Meyers who caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

3. RIGHT THE PASS DEFENCE

Regardless of who they’re facing, head coach Corey Mace’s defence needs to find answers against the opposition’s pass game. The Riders came into the week as the only team to have allowed over 1,000 yards through the air. Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. remains one of the best defenders in the Canadian Football League but can’t do it alone. He’ll need Tevaughn Campbell, DaMarcus Fields, Nelson Lokombo and Marcus Sayles to step up alongside him.

