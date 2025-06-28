3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Toronto on WestJet Canada Day Weekend

OTTAWA — A rematch of last season’s Eastern Semi-Final closes out Week 4 when the Toronto Argonauts make the trek to the nation’s capital for a matchup with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Toronto won that playoff game en route to winning the 111th Grey Cup, but it’s been a tough start to the new campaign as they’re 0-3 after losses to Montreal, Calgary and Saskatchewan.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

Ottawa found their way into the win column for the first time this season with a 20-12 victory over Calgary in Week 3.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff that can be watched on TSN/RDS Info/CBSSN/CFL+.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. STOPPING THE RUN

Giving up 32 points per game, which the Argos have averaged over three games, doesn’t lean itself to success. In a reversal of 2024, it’s been the run defence that’s struggled the most. While it must be noted Wynton McManis has been injured, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie won’t use that as an excuse and needs more out of who’s in the lineup. Defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield and linebacker Cameron Judge have played well with three sacks and 15 tackles respectively, but need support from the rest of the defence to shutdown the REDBLACKS run game.

2. ARBUCKLE AGAIN

Nick Arbuckle gets the start under centre with Chad Kelly still unavailable and there’s reason for optimism, as he completed 26-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns a week ago. Most importantly, he only threw one interception, an improvement on the four he tossed in his first two starts.

3. GETTING THE RUN GOING

On the offensive side, Dinwiddie would love more from his own rushers against an Ottawa defence that sits in the middle of the pack allowing 116 yards per game. Running back Miyan Williams best performance this season came back in Week 2 when he ran for 62 yards on nine carries, a total he’d like to improve on to help his offence.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. LET THEM RUN

Head coach Bob Dyce found out he has weapons at running back during a rain-soaked win over the Stamps in Week 3. Former Argonaut Daniel Adeboboye led the way with 96 yards on 10 carries, while William Stanback took the ball nine times and posted 82 yards. With the Argos allowing the second most rushing yards per game, the pair should receive plenty of handoffs.

2. CRUM GETS ANOTHER CHANCE

Dru Brown is set to miss his third straight game, so it’ll be Dustin Crum starting at quarterback for the second week in a row. Not much can be taken from his Week 3 play given the soggy conditions but he’ll have the opportunity to show what he can do this time around. One of his best games in the Canadian Football League came against Toronto back in 2023 when he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-31 loss. Six of his 11 career touchdowns have come against the Argos.

3. KEEPING TABS ON COXIE

Argos receiver Damonte Coxie has been one of the best pass-catchers with 248 yards over three games but so has REDBLACKS defensive back C.J. Coldon who has a pair of interceptions. Coldon will also have the support of Amari Henderson and Robert Priester in dealing with Arbuckle’s top target.

