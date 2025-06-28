3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 4 win over BC

REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders exit WestJet Canada Day Weekend improving to 4-0 after their 37-18 win over the BC Lions on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

Missing starting quarterback Trevor Harris, the Riders built a nine-point halftime lead and never looked back, leaning on a punishing ground game and a turnover-hungry defence eager to shake off its early-season reputation.

Meanwhile, with Lions starter Nathan Rourke sidelined for a second straight week due to an oblique injury — and defensive standouts Mathieu Betts and Dewayne Hendrix both exiting mid-game — it was tough sledding for veteran pivot Jeremiah Masoli and company, who fall to 1-3 and into an early hole in the ultra-competitive West Division.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the BC Lions.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» A.J. Ouellette’s 100-yard game powers Riders over Lions

» Depth Charts: BC | SSK

» Lions at Roughriders by the numbers

» Game Notes: Lions at Roughriders

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

139 – A.J. OUELLETTE RUSHING YARDS

A.J. Ouellette followed up his career-best two-game stretch — 187 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries — with his most productive outing yet in a Riders uniform. With Harris sidelined, Saskatchewan leaned on the 29-year-old to be the offence’s engine, and he delivered. Ouellette’s 139 yards on 23 carries marked his first 100-yard performance in green and white, and the third of his six-year CFL career.

While Jake Maier didn’t hurt the Riders’ rhythm in relief of Harris, it was Ouellette’s steady production that kept BC’s defence honest, giving Maier the space he needed to manage the game and execute Corey Mace’s plan.

1 – TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN

The Riders’ defence was suffocating from start to finish, but Tevaughn Campbell’s pick-six to close the first half was especially deflating for the Lions. With under a minute to go and BC driving for a potential lead, Campbell jumped Masoli’s floating sideline throw and raced untouched to the end zone as time expired. Masoli was intercepted twice more in the fourth quarter — by Rolan Milligan and Antoine Brooks Jr. — as the Riders’ defence baited the veteran into throws beyond the numbers.

It was a much-needed statement from Saskatchewan’s defence, which entered Week 4 allowing a CFL-high 336 passing yards per game.

5 – BRETT LAUTHER FIELD GOALS

It wasn’t the start to the season Brett Lauther hoped for. After closing out 2024 with a streak of 22 consecutive makes, the Canadian kicker began his 2025 campaign struggling — going four-for-eight on field goals and missing an extra point. Despite reassurances from head coach Mace throughout the week, Lauther was under pressure to perform on Saturday, and he delivered. He was ice-cold on all five attempts, knocking each one through, including his longest of the season from 48 yards out. Though he refused to celebrate, opting for a more stoic approach, this return to form is a positive sign for Saskatchewan’s special teams, which — despite Mario Alford’s heroics in Week 3 — have been looking to find their rhythm early in the season.