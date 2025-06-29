3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 4 win over Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Toronto Argonauts were looking to pick up their first win of the CFL season when they headed to TD Place on Sunday evening, and their showing on both sides of the ball earned them that victory.

From defence and special teams contributing points on the board and halting Ottawa’s offence, to Nick Arbuckle connecting with multiple receiving threats to make it tough on the REDBLACKS defence, the Argos found their chemistry and will return home with a victory to keep building off of.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

2 – DEREK SLYWKA TOUCHDOWNS

It’s a big day for any player when they score multiple touchdowns in a game, but even bigger for Derek Slywka, the Argos’ defensive back who made two massive plays that resulted in touchdowns for Toronto.

The first came as Kalil Pimpleton fumbled at the Toronto five-yard line, where Slywka scooped the fumble up and ran back the length of the field for a touchdown. The second came on the opening drive of the second half, where a blocked Redblacks’ field goal was returned by Slywka 120 yards for a touchdown.

5 – SACKS FROM THE ARGOS DEFENCE

Dustin Crum was held without a passing touchdown in Ottawa’s loss Sunday, as the Argonaut’s defence made it difficult for him to connect with receivers as they took him down behind the line of scrimmage and totalled 24 yards for loss by doing so.

Celestin Haba, Cameron Judge, Isaac Darkangelo and Andrew Chatfield Jr. all got in on the action, with Chatfield recording two sacks in the win, with all of Judge, Darkangelo and Chatfield recording eight or more defensive tackles.

3 – TORONTO RECEIVERS WITH OVER 60 YARDS

Nick Arbuckle had a solid outing on Sunday, as he finished the night 18-for-25 for 269 yards, and in the win Arbuckle was able to connect with multiple of Toronto’s receiving threats for big gains as he exercised his options against Ottawa.

DaVaris Daniels led the squad with 95 yards on five receptions, followed by Damonte Coxie with 82 yards on two receptions and Kevin Mital with 60 yards on four receptions. Both Daniels and Coxie had gains of over 40 yards that were instrumental in the Argos’ success on Sunday.