Argos close out weekend action with a victory over REDBLACKS

OTTAWA – The Toronto Argonauts closed out the WestJet Canada Day Weekend action with a covincing victory as they defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS 29-16 at TD Place on Sunday night.

Nick Arbuckle threw for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception, DaVaris Daniels led the Argonauts’ receivers with 96 yards and Damonte Coxie tallied 82 yards on two receptions in the win.

Dustin Crum recorded 235 yards and an interception in the loss, Geno Lewis led Ottawa with 83 receiving yards and Kalil Pimpleton tallied 56 yards of his own.

While the Argonauts were already leading the charge after the first quarter thanks to a 36-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu and a 68-yard punt from John Haggerty, the momentum started to swing even further in the second quarter as Derek Slywka scooped up a Kalil Pimpleton fumble and ran it back it 105 yards to the house for a touchdown.

On the next offensive drive Arbuckle was able to connect with multiple receivers, including DaVaris Daniels for 40 yards as well as Kevin Mital for another 27, before finding offensive lineman Ryan Hunter for the score to increase the Argonauts’ lead.

Ottawa’s defence would continue to fight, able to get to Arbuckle for the sack and forced punts on two consecutive drives, and while the offence may not have found the end zone, Lewis Ward got the REDBLACKS on the board with a successful field goal attempt from 50 yards out.

Slywka’s big game would continue into the third quarter as he picked up a blocked field goal attempt from Ward and returned it 120 yards for the touchdown. Ward would successfully put a 45-yard attempt through the uprights on Ottawa’s next offensive drive, but the REDBLACKS had lots of ground to make up after two defensive touchdowns from Toronto.

After an interception on Arbuckle gave the REDBLACKS the ball back, Crum found Geno Lewis for 40 yards before continuing to move the chains and eventually Crum taking the ball into the end zone himself for Ottawa’s first touchdown of the day. The REDBLACKS defence followed up with another sack, forcing a two-and-out on Toronto to close out the third quarter with momentum on their side.

The teams would trade field goals in the fourth quarter, first with Hajrullahu kicking a 43-yard field goal with ease before Ward took his shot at a 40-yard attempt that was good.

Hajrullahu and the Argonauts attempted one final field goal as time expired, but the 28-yard attempt would result only in a single after a miss, which would be the final point scored during Sunday’s action.

In Week 5 action the Argonauts head home to host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, July 4th at BMO Field while the Ottawa REDBLACKS head out on the road to Commonwealth Stadium to face off against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, July 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET.