CFL Injury Reports: Week 5

TORONTO — Week 5’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thursday, July 3 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Peyton Logan RB Thigh DNP Brady Oliveira RB Shoulder Full Mike Benson LS Hip DNP Nic Demski WR Ankle Limited Dillon Mitchell WR Not Injury Related Full Micah Vanterpool OL Not Injury Related Full Jonathan Jones LB Not Injury Related Full Tanner Schmekel DL Not Injury Related Full

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Jeshrun Antwi RB Ankle DNP Bryce Bell OL Shoulder DNP George Idoko DL Load Management Full Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Load Management Full Josh Love QB Load Management Full Fraser Masin P Not Injury Related DNP Shaun Peterson DL Load Management Full Bentlee Sanders DB Hamstring Limited Kaylyn St-Cyr DB Hamstring Full Charles Wiley DL Achilles Full

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, July 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

BC LIONS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, July 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status