CFL Injury Reports: Week 5

TORONTO — Week 5’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, July 3 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Peyton Logan
|RB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Mike Benson
|LS
|Hip
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Dillon Mitchell
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Micah Vanterpool
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Jonathan Jones
|LB
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Tanner Schmekel
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Jeshrun Antwi
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Bryce Bell
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|George Idoko
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Josh Love
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Fraser Masin
|P
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Shaun Peterson
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Bentlee Sanders
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Kaylyn St-Cyr
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Charles Wiley
|DL
|Achilles
|Full
Friday, July 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, July 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Sunday, July 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status