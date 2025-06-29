Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 29, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 5

Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 5’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thursday, July 3 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Peyton Logan RB Thigh DNP
Brady Oliveira RB Shoulder Full
Mike Benson LS Hip DNP
Nic Demski WR Ankle Limited
Dillon Mitchell WR Not Injury Related Full
Micah Vanterpool OL Not Injury Related Full
Jonathan Jones LB Not Injury Related Full
Tanner Schmekel DL Not Injury Related Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Jeshrun Antwi RB Ankle DNP
Bryce Bell OL Shoulder DNP
George Idoko DL Load Management Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Load Management Full
Josh Love QB Load Management Full
Fraser Masin P Not Injury Related DNP
Shaun Peterson DL Load Management Full
Bentlee Sanders DB Hamstring Limited
Kaylyn St-Cyr DB Hamstring Full
Charles Wiley DL Achilles Full

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, July 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

BC LIONS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, July 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

