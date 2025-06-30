5 PFF stats that stand out from WestJet Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — WestJet Canada Day Weekend delivered the fireworks on and off the field.

With four exciting games in the books, there were plenty of standout individual performers across the country according to Pro Football Focus.

James Butler had an excellent outing for the BC Lions, showing off his ability to make defenders miss, while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive line was a brick wall protecting Bo Levi Mitchell.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF stats that stand out from WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS | 81 YARDS AFTER CONTACT

James Butler was excellent for the BC Lions in their loss on the weekend. He carried the rock 17 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, his best outing of the 2025 campaign.

He proved he was tough to take down as well, with 81 of his yards coming after contact, according to PFF. PFF also noted that the running back forced three missed tackles and earned seven first downs himself.

NIC DEMSKI | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 4 CONTESTED CATCHES

It seems that no matter what is thrown in his direction, Nic Demski is going to come down with the football.

Week 4 was no exception, with Demski finishing his day with five catches on seven targets for 97 yards, averaging 19.4 per catch, and two touchdowns.

While those stats are impressive, what’s even more impressive is the type of catches he was hauling in. Demski nabbed four contested catches, the most of any receiver on WestJet Canada Day Weekend, according to PFF. His ability to hang on to the tough catches with defenders in the vicinity helped Winnipeg improve to 3-0 on the season with a win over Edmonton.

NAJEE MURRAY | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 0 MISSED TACKLES

Najee Murray proved he is a tough matchup against the pass or the run for the Montreal Alouettes.

According to PFF, the defensive back missed zero tackles on WestJet Canada Day Weekend and had the most stops of the week (five) to go along with the highest run defence grade of the week (84.6).

ANDREW CHATFIELD JR. | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 6 PRESSURES

CHATFIELD GETS HOME AGAIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/CJxLkobHRM — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 29, 2025

Andrew Chatfield Jr. was a disruptive force against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, generating six pressures, tied for most of the week with Hamilton’s TyJuan Garbutt, according to PFF.

He also got to the quarterback twice, taking over the league lead in sacks with five, and had a knockdown in Toronto’s win.

OFFENSIVE LINE | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 81.5 PASS BLOCKING GRADE

Bo Levi Mitchell had time and space to operate in the pocket on WestJet Canada Day Weekend, thanks to the impressive play by his offensive line.

The unit allowed no sacks, no hits and only five pressures on the quarterback, which was tied with Saskatchewan for the least amount in Week 4, according to PFF. They also had the best PFF pass blocking grade (81.5) of the week.