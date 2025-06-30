AMSOIL Power Rankings: Roughriders back on top

TORONTO — We have a (not so) new No. 1 in the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

After sitting at the top in Week 2, the Saskatchewan Roughriders moved down to the second spot for the next two weeks.

But with their WestJet Canada Day Weekend win, the Riders powered back up to the top of the rankings.

Where did the rest of the teams land? CFL.ca brings you another edition of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

WESTJET CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 4 win over BC

» 3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s WestJet Canada Day Weekend win over Edmonton

» Tiger-Cats defence shuts down Alouettes to earn first win of season

» Argos defeat REDBLACKS for first win of 2025

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0)

Last week: 2

Last game: 37-18 win over BC

Next game: vs. Calgary, July 11

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders remain undefeated following WestJet Canada Day Weekend and moved up to the top of the rankings. Jake Maier filled in at quarterback for an injured Trevor Harris in their win over the Lions, but it was the defence that had their best game of 2025. Rolan Milligan Jr. and Antoine Brooks Jr. had an interception each, as did Tevaughn Campbell, who returned his for a major score. Seven different defenders had knockdowns in the contest, C.J. Reavis forced a fumble, and Lake Korte-Moore had a fumble recovery in the team’s win as they head out on a Week 5 bye.

2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0)

Last week: 3

Last game: 36-23 win over Edmonton

Next game: at Calgary, July 3

Worth noting: Winnipeg, like Saskatchewan, remains undefeated heading into Week 5 and moved up one spot to No. 2. Zach Collaros did old school Zach Collaros things, running through the defence for a rushing touchdown against Edmonton. Nic Demski had himself a day, hauling in two major scores, and the defence shut the door in the fourth quarter, allowing no points against. Now the Bombers eye a meeting with Calgary looking to stay perfect on the season.

3. Montreal Alouettes (3-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 35-17 loss to Hamilton

Next game: vs. BC, July 5

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes were without Davis Alexander over the weekend and were handed their first loss of 2025, falling to third. The Tiger-Cats defence held McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the offence in check, as the backup pivot connected on 24 of 41 passes, throwing for 202 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. With a meeting against BC on the horizon, all eyes will be on the health of their starting quarterback this week.

4. Calgary Stampeders (2-1)

Last week: 5

Last game: 20-12 loss to Ottawa

Next Game: vs. Winnipeg, July 3

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders return from their Week 4 bye with a meeting against the red-hot Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Their last contest was a loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS, their first L of the season. Dedrick Mills has been productive for the Stamps on the ground and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has been as well, despite not throwing a passing touchdown yet in 2025. Will he get his first against the Bombers?

5. Toronto Argonauts (1-3)

Last week: 6

Last game: 29-16 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs Hamilton, July 4

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts won their first game of 2025 thanks to a massive performance by rookie defensive back Derek Slywka. He returned a fumble 105 yards for a touchdown and later in the game returned a blocked field goal 120 yards to the house. Those majors, along with five sacks from the Argos defence, were the difference for the defending champs getting the W against Ottawa. Now the Double Blue will host their rival Tiger-Cats, who also notched their first victory of 2025 in Week 4, on Friday Night Football.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2)

Last week: 8

Last game: 35-17 win over Montreal

Next game: at Toronto, July 4

Worth noting: Two Hamilton defenders scored their first career touchdowns on Friday night, with rookie Devin Veresuk hauling in a deflected pass and running it into the end zone and veteran Julian Howsare picking up a fumble and scoring a major himself. The defence proved to be the difference in the Ticats’ first win of the year, as they also held the Als’ rush attack to just 38 yards on the ground. Bo Levi Mitchell and co. will be looking to take the momentum from that win down the QEW in their first meeting of the season against their rival Argonauts.

7. Ottawa REDBLACKS (1-3)

Last week: 4

Last Game: 29-16 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Edmonton, July 6

Worth noting: After Dustin Crum led the REDBLACKS to victory in Week 3 thanks to the strength of the ground game, they weren’t able to find the same success against the Argonauts on Canada Day Weekend. Much like the Als, all eyes will be on the health of the REDBLACKS starting quarterback Dru Brown this week to see if he’ll be available for Ottawa against Edmonton on Sunday.

8. BC Lions (1-3)

Last week: 7

Last game: 37-18 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Montreal, July 5

Worth noting: The Lions dropped their second game in a row without starting quarterback Nathan Rourke on Canada Day Weekend. James Butler had a fantastic game for the Lions, despite his team not getting the win, with the running back carrying the rock 17 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. Like the Als and the REDBLACKS, the focus will be on the health of their starting quarterback, Rourke, ahead of their meeting in Montreal this weekend.