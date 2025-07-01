CFL Honour Roll: Cantin-Arku, Collaros, Riders’ O-Line make the grade

TORONTO — Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Zach Collaros and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 4 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 4: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | EDM 23 – WPG 36

PFF Player Grade: 84.8

25-of-30 passing (83 per cent) for 334 yards

13‑yard rushing touchdown for the 11th of his career

Three touchdown passes and no interceptions

151.3 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 4: DEFENCE

LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 17 – HAM 35

PFF Player Grade: 90.2

25 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle and the first forced fumble of his career

88.8 Grade on 13 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 4: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | BC 18 – SSK 37

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 4

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg | 84.8

RB | Daniel Adeboboye | Ottawa | 73.2

REC | Tim White | Hamilton | 78.4

OL | Coulter Woodmansey | Hamilton | 75.9

DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa | 87.5

LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal | 90.2

DB | Tevaughn Campbell | Saskatchewan | 85.9

RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 72.5

K/P | Carl Meyer | BC | 84.1

ST | D.K. Bonhomme | Edmonton | 91.0

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) — TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal

90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan

90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

90.2 | W4 | LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal

89.7 | W3 | DL | Micah Johnson | Saskatchewan

88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan

87.5 | W4 | DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa

87.4 | W2 | DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary

85.9 | W4 | DB | Tevaughn Campbell | Saskatchewan