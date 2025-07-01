Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 5 picks

TORONTO — It’s officially Week 5 and we’re starting to get a clearer picture of where each team stands.

That presents a unique challenge for the CFL.ca writers; do they pick the favourite or risk it all with the underdog?

Matt Cauz sits on top of the pick makers with a 12-4 record but only two games separate him and the three-way tie for last between Kristina Costabile, Jamie Nye, and Vicki Hall.

Does everyone go with the safe bet or will we see some surprise choices? Find out below.

WINNIPEG AT CALGARY

Thursday, July 3

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Stampeders return from their bye to take on the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Calgary will hope that a week of rest will help them bounce back from a Week 3 defeat against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Can they slow down the Blue Bombers, who are a perfect 3-0 on the season? The majority of the pick makers think so and are predicting Vernon Adams Jr. and co. will hand the Bombers their first loss.

WRITERS PICK: 60% Calgary

HAMILTON AT TORONTO

Friday, July 4

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts got their first wins of the season in Week 4, thanks in large part to the strength of their defence. Two Hamilton defenders scored touchdowns against Montreal, rookie linebacker Devin Veresuk and veteran defensive lineman Julian Howsare, while also holding the Als to just 17 points. Rookie defensive back Derek Slywka scored twice for the Argos on a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal return. Who will get the best of their rival? Most of the writers think it will be the visitors.

WRITERS PICK: 80% Hamilton

BC AT MONTREAL

Saturday, July 5

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Both the BC Lions and the Montreal Alouettes are coming off a loss in Week 4, albeit both without their starting quarterbacks. As of this writing, and when the writers were asked to make their picks, there’s no update as to whether or not Nathan Rourke or Davis Alexander will suit up on Saturday. Without clarity on the pivot situation, the pick makers are going with the home team.

WRITERS PICK: 100% Montreal

OTTAWA AT EDMONTON

Sunday, July 6

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Much like Montreal and BC, the REDBLACKS were without their starting pivot last week in their loss to the Toronto Argonauts. It remains to be seen if Dru Brown starts for Ottawa but that doesn’t seem to matter for the pick makers. Edmonton keeping things close with the Blue Bombers last week, the game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, is giving the entire group enough confidence to pick the Elks to get their first win of 2025.

WRITERS PICK: 100% Edmonton