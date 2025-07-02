3 keys to victory for Calgary, Winnipeg in Week 5’s Stampede Bowl

CALGARY – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will put their undefeated record on the line when they head to Calgary to face the Stampeders to open Week 5 on Thursday night.

Winnipeg pulled out a 36-23 victory over Edmonton in Week 4 to improve to 3-0.

Calgary is coming off a bye following their first loss of the season in Week 3.

Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/CBSSN/CFL+.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams in the first-ever Stampede Bowl.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA RETURNS

Starting running back Brady Oliveira returns to the lineup after missing nearly three games with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Bombers’ season opener. He’ll provide a significant boost to the team’s run game and open up opportunities for quarterback Zach Collaros’ air attack.

2. DALTON SCHOEN SHINING

Receiver Dalton Schoen is beginning to look like his 2023 self following an injury riddled season that limited him to three games in 2024. He’s caught 13-of-17 passes thrown his way for 150 yards, including all six against the Elks. If he continues to work his way back into form, he’s yet another formidable receiving option to go along with Keric Wheatfall, Nic Demski and Kevens Clercius.

3. CLAMPING DOWN IN CRUNCH TIME

When the Blue Bombers have a lead late, they’ve proven they can hold it. Their defence has allowed eight points in the fourth quarter through three games, all of which came in their Week 3 win over BC.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. TIGHT COVERAGE DOWNFIELD

Calgary is tied for the league lead in pass knockdowns with 14 and defensive back Adrian Greene leads the team with a pair of interceptions. With the number of options Collaros has at receiver, it’s going to take a complete 60-minute effort from their secondary to keep big plays to a minimum.

2. FAMILIAR FOE

Vernon Adams Jr. knows all about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence after spending a pair of seasons with the BC Lions. In the past two campaigns, he’s thrown for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns against the Bombers, including a 398-yard performance in Week 3 last year. Surprisingly, he’s yet to find the end zone through the air this season.

3. RUN VS. RUN DEFENCE

Rusher Dedrick Mills has four rushing touchdowns in three games and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. With Calgary’s lack of passing touchdowns, the Winnipeg front will be locked in on Mills, making for an intriguing matchup given they’re allowing just 66 rushing yards per game.

