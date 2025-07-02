6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 5

The early deluge of key injuries has increased the importance of finding sleepers in CFL Fantasy football.

However, the Week 5 edition of sleeper plays is fuelled not only by those taking advantage of unexpected playing time but also by matchups that could unearth quality fantasy production.

QUARTERBACK

Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $7,700 Salary (Friday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN/RDS/CFL+)

Few would have suspected Nick Arbuckle would be the league leader with 1,110 passing yards entering Week 5. While his CFL Fantasy value remains limited by his propensity to throw interceptions (league-worst six), there’s the potential for a monster fantasy performance before he turns the keys over to Chad Kelly ($13,500) in a couple of weeks.

Arbuckle has scored at least 13.8 fantasy points in his last three games and matches up against a Ticats defence that has held its own versus the pass. Hamilton has allowed a CFL-low two passing majors and tops the league with an opponents’ pass efficiency of 73. Arbuckle is a sleeper here because the Tiger-Cats struggle to get off the field, allowing 59.7 offensive plays per game. Eventually, Hamilton’s weary D will be exposed, and if Arbuckle can avoid mistakes, his Week 5 projection of 14.3 FP has an excellent chance to go higher. Risky, yes, but there’s a 20+ FP in Arbuckle. This feels like the week it happens.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Theis, Montreal, $2,500 Salary (Saturday, July 5, 7:00 p.m. ET, TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+)

The Als’ ground game felt like it had sand in its gears in Week 4, managing just 38 yards in the loss to Hamilton. McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($5,500) led the team with 19 rushing yards as the team’s RB trio of Travis Theis, Sean Thomas Erlington ($6,500), and Stevie Scott III ($3,500) combined for 14 yards on four carries.

Someone has to take the lead, and the bet here is Theis, who averages 6.8 yards per carry and has recorded five carries of at least 10 yards and one tote of better than 20 yards. Opportunity awaits in the form of a Lions run defence that has allowed a league-high 140.5 yards per game and is reeling from yielding 188 rushing yards in last week’s loss to the Roughriders. The potential return of Davis Alexander ($12,500) at pivot will bolster the Montreal offence, if he plays. If Theis finds his way atop the depth chart on Friday, fantasy users should strongly consider the upside Theis presents.

RECEIVERS

Kevin Mital, Toronto, $7,800 Salary (Friday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN/RDS/CFL+)

We’ll cut to the chase: Kevin Mital getting a snap as a short-yardage quarterback has a lot of appeal. Watching him late in the Week 4 win over Ottawa would feel intriguing because if the talented young playmaker is getting extra touches at pivot, we want in.

Mital scored 10.1 FP in Week 4 as the Argonauts and comes into the new week as the league’s most dependable receiver, catching 19 of his 20 targets. He’s 13th with 194 receiving yards and should see more looks than the four he caught against the REDBLACKS. The Argos should get him more involved downfield, so fantasy users will see a boost in his 6.4 depth yards per route. If the trend of Mital at pivot continues, his 9.2 FP could get a nice boost with a rushing major to go along with his receiving numbers.

Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton, $7,100 Salary (Sunday, July 6, 7:00 p.m. ET, TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+)

The Elks are discovering that good things happen when Kaion Julien-Grant is targeted deep downfield. Julien-Grant put up 23.9 fantasy points in Week 4 by catching five passes for 115 yards and one carry for 14 yards. His 68-yard major was the second straight game in which Julien-Grant had a reception of at least 51 yards.

Having Julien-Grant in your lineup is a worthy suggestion, considering the REDBLACKS have allowed a league-high 10 completions of better than 30 yards. Tre Ford ($12,000) targeted him eight times in Week 4, and with the new pieces of the offence beginning to come together, the comfort level should produce more quality numbers for the Elks’ most explosive new addition.

Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg, $2,500 Salary (Thursday, July 3, 9:00 p.m. ET, TSN/CBSSN/CFL+)

Keric Wheatfall ($4,000) is becoming a star, Nic Demski ($10,700) continues doing Nic Demski things, and Dalton Schoen ($10,000) is returning to form. Kevens Clercius is brimming with potential and is only waiting to display his wares, so why not on Thursday Night Football?

After catching three passes for 21 yards in his first two games, Clercius pulled in three targets for 53 yards in Week 4, finishing with 8.3 fantasy points. Calgary has the second-stingiest pass defence (241.3), but the return of Brady Oliveira ($14,000) will alter the focus of the Stamps’ defensive game plan. Clericius is similar to Wheatfall in that he only needs 1-3 plays to rack up big fantasy points. With Zach Collaros ($13,000) looking like the Most Outstanding Player he recently was, this feels like a good week for a low-key add that could give you 14-16 FP.

Jermaine Jackson, BC, $4,100 Salary (Saturday, July 5, 7:00 p.m. ET, TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+)

Over the past two games, Jermaine Jackson has played a quiet role. The newcomer has caught seven passes for 50 yards on 11 targets while filling in for the injured Stanley Berryhill III ($7,000). Jackson’s primary role has been a return specialist, but he shows signs he can contribute when lining up from scrimmage.

The Lions hope Nathan Rourke ($13,900) returns to the lineup on Saturday, boosting the fantasy potential of the BC receiving corps. That includes Jackson, who could thrive against an Alouettes pass defence allowing a 72.4 percent completion rate to opposing passers.