9 names of note from CFL Negotiation Lists

As the CFL enters the month of July much of the focus, and rightfully so, is the on-field product, early season standings, and breakout players making their mark across the top of league statistics.

As the summer stretches its legs, we head closer and closer to NFL training camp launches and that means CFL teams scouring the states for potential cuts who could make their way north.

The CFL has utilized a negotiation list where teams can “claim” a players rights *IF* they ever decide to come up north of the border. The CFL began releasing a few names here and there periodically, but now the full list is available for all to see from each of the nine teams.

Here are nine of the names that jumped out to me with a quick fly through the extensive offering of stories and talent.

RELATED

» Complete CFL Negotiation Lists available here

» CFL Negotiation Lists fully available to public

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SHEDEUR SANDERS | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

This is THE name on the list if you’re going for cartoonishly loud and fun name recognition.

You already know the story and the bloodlines as Shedeur Sanders showed off million dollar watches to opposing student sections while enjoying his visit to Colorado with legendary dad Deion.

Can you image the buzz around Sanders to Toronto? I can’t yet, but after falling all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year, never say never.

MAX DUGGAN | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Who could forget the 2022 TCU season that featured Max Duggan as ultimate warrior?

Duggan was 12-2 and passed for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions that season. Since then, he was drafted in the seventh round by the LA Chargers and subsequently dropped before he landed with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

TREY LANCE | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

A two-time FCS national champion in 2018 and 2019 with North Dakota State, Trey Lance is best known for being the third overall pick to San Francisco in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he has passed for only 1,063 yards in the NFL to date after bouncing around to the Cowboys and Chargers.

He’s an elite athlete with a strong arm and his potential in Canada feels promising if he could adapt to the game’s nuances.

IAN BOOK | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

One of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of Notre Dame football, Ian Book’s .903 winning percentage ranks second to only Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack’s .932 in the 1940’s.

Unfortunately for Book, he has only 20 career passing attempts in the pros and has been on five different NFL teams in four seasons since leaving school.

DIEGO PAVIA | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

More potential quarterbacks for the Bombers succession plan?! Ask and you shall receive as Diego Pavia makes an appearance.

Pavia is most recently well known for lifting a creative Vanderbilt offence up to take down Alabama last season but I love his connection to New Mexico Military Institute where many successful CFL players have rolled through before making their name here.

CHASE CLAYPOOL | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

From Abbotsford, British Columbia, Chase Claypool is most well known in the pros for his time with Pittsburgh where he spent three seasons and posted most of his production before bouncing to Chicago, Miami and Buffalo.

Could the soon to be 27-year-old be ready to come home? And could the Lions afford to pair him up with Nathan Rourke at home? Not unless Saskatchewan wants to trade his rights West.

SYDNEY BROWN | DEFENSIVE BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

While twin brother Chase Brown was drafted in the seventh round of the CFL selection showcase in 2023, Sydney Brown was not, which means his rights were up for grabs and Toronto gobbled them up happily.

The London, Ontario native would be a massive fan favourite if he ever decided to come home but this Super Bowl champion has much more to accomplish in the NFL before ever contemplating that.

STEVEN GILMORE | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

An undrafted free agent in 2023, Steven Gilmore doesn’t have the name brand notoriety of many other players on this list but he was excellent for the Marshall Thundering Herd from 2018 to 2022. He played all of his college ball in one spot, which is largely unheard of anymore. He also is the younger brother of former NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore.

KEDON SLOVIS | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

From Scottsdale, Arizona, Kedon Slovis was one of the big buzz worthy names in college football circles when he landed at USC.

Named first team all Pac-12 in 2020, Slovis went to Pitt then BYU and went undrafted last year. Since then, Slovis has spent time in Indianapolis and Houston but he could be prime CFL material in a couple of years as his winding journey continues.