Argos sign running back Khalan Laborn

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American running back Khalan Laborn, the team announced on Wednesday.

Laborn spent time with Saskatchewan this off-season after playing six games for Ottawa in 2024, where he tallied 310 yards and one touchdown, while catching 23 passes for 152 yards.

The Virginia native first came to the CFL with Edmonton in 2023, and his playing rights were traded to Toronto during the 2024 off-season when the Argos swapped receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for defensive Jake Ceresna.

He was released as part of Toronto’s final training camp cuts that year. The Marshall University alum rushed for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns over 13 games in 2022. Named First Team All-Sun Belt. Laborn attended Florida State from 2017-2019, and in 12 games, the tailback rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns.