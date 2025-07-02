CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 5

The Week 5 edition of CFL Fantasy football Start vs. Sit is more logical than normal.

With a month of games under our belt and a run of injuries on key fantasy contributors, we’ll attempt to be reasonable rather than giving in to our inner urges and — like peak Jack Bauer in 24 — go way off the grid.

WINNIPEG (3-0-0) AT CALGARY (2-1-0)

Thursday, July 3

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-3.5)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Dalton Schoen, WR, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary

Collaros finds Schoen for the 200th TD of his career! #CFLGameDay

📆: @Wpg_BlueBombers vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WI67RcZRNn — CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2025

He’s getting there. With each week, Dalton Schoen is shaking off the rust from missing most of 2024 with an injury and has scored 11.9 and 13.8 fantasy points in the last two games. He’s averaging a modest 11.5 yards per catch, still a notch or two off his career 17.7-yard average, so there’s room to grow.

Keric Wheatfall ($7,900) has emerged as the Blue Bombers’ top deep threat, but Schoen can still bring sheer terror to opposing defences. He’s caught one of his three targets of longer than 20 yards, and with three games under his belt, the pairing of he and Zach Collaros ($13,500) will resume vertically attacking the deep middle of the field. If Winnipeg chooses to give Brady Oliveira ($14,000) another game to heal, that means more targets heading in Schoen’s direction. He’s due to a breakout, and the evening before the Fourth of July feels like it will happen.

Sit: Tevin Jones, WR, Calgary, $5,700 Salary

The Stampeders added Tevin Jones to help stretch defences. So far, the veteran pass-catcher has yet to live up to his specialty.

Jones started the season with 8.8 FP in Week 1 but has scored just 7.3 FP in two games since. He has been unable to establish consistency with Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000), catching just half of the 16 targets thrown in his direction. A more telling number is the 8.0 average depth yards per target Jones has managed as he is 0-for-2 in targets over 20+ yards in depth. He’s streaky, and the Jones who thrived in Edmonton last season will return. Right now, it’s best to be patient and see if he can eventually establish a rapport with Adams Jr.

HAMILTON (1-2-0) AT TORONTO (1-3-0)

Friday, July 4

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Toronto (-1.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Greg Bell, RB, Hamilton, $9,000 Salary

Greg Bell (calf) missed the Week 4 win over the Alouettes but has been fully involved in practice this week. All signs point toward him returning to the lineup in time to face a Toronto run defence allowing 131 yards per game at a 5.5-yard clip.

Although he’s averaged 12.8 fantasy points in his first two games, we know Bell is capable of much, much more. He’s rushed only 13 times for 60 yards as his pass-catching prowess (12 catches for 76 yards on 15 targets) has bolstered his fantasy production. The Ticats’ offence has yet to explode, and it feels like if Bell starts clicking, the rest of the O will follow. Do not be surprised if Bell breaks 20+ FP for the first time this season.

Sit: Kevin Brown, RB, Toronto, $4,000 Salary

Right now, the Argos’ running game has felt more plodding than rushing. Toronto is last in the league with 46.5 yards per game and a league-low 3.6-yard average. Kevin Brown had seven of the team’s 12 carries in the Week 4 victory over the REDBLACKS but finished with 11 yards. He has 15 yards on 10 carries in his two appearances with Toronto, vastly different from his first 25 games in the league which saw Brown amass 1,627 rushing yards with Edmonton.

The Argos will continue to give Brown opportunities to find his stride. With Nick Arbuckle ($8,700) leading the league in passing yards, the running lanes should start to develop for Brown. However, fantasy users should avoid him until the 2022-2023 version of Brown decides to head East and join him.

BC (1-3-0) AT MONTREAL (3-1-0)

Saturday, July 5

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-5)

O/U: 49.5

Start: Tyler Snead, WR, Montreal, $10,000 Salary

Finding consistent playmakers has been a challenge thus far for fantasy users. Allow us to introduce you to Tyler Snead, who has already made everyone forget his injury-plagued 2024.

Snead has averaged 14.3 fantasy points in the past three games averaging 15.9 yards per catch. He’s sixth in the league with 270 receiving yards, and his open-field juice has led him to 117 yards after the catch, placing him third behind BC’s Keon Hatcher Sr. ($11,500) and Saskatchewan’s KeeSean Johnson ($10,000). The Als are optimistic about the return of starting pivot Davis Alexander ($13,000), and if he’s atop the depth chart on Friday afternoon, fantasy users should feel good about adding Snead to their Week 5 lineup.

Sit: Montreal Running Backs

The Alouettes have a jumbled backfield. Veteran Sean Thomas Erlington ($7,500) has cooled off after a strong start. Rookie Travis Theis ($2,500) has dealt with injuries, while fellow newcomer Stevie Scott III ($2,800) has yet to record a regular season touch from scrimmage.

Clarity has yet to visit Montreal’s running game, but if using an Als RB is necessary, then Theis would be the choice. He’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry and has four receptions for 30 yards. We selected Theis as our Week 5 sleeper running, but if you’re too squeamish to gamble on him against BC’s league-worst run defence, we get it. Time will determine if someone breaks away from the pack or if this becomes a full-blown backfield by committee. Until then, it’s best to watch from afar.

OTTAWA (1-3-0) AT EDMONTON (0-3-0)

Sunday, July 6

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Ottawa (-1.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Tre Ford, QB, Edmonton, $13,000 Salary

Tre Ford is healthy. That alone gives him an edge, considering half the league used backup pivots in Week 4. What would give him a bigger edge? Running more often. Ford ran just once for six yards in the loss to Winnipeg. While the Elks have been pleased with his progression as a passer, neutering his penchant for exposing defences with his legs keeps him from maximizing his potential.

Look for Edmonton to right the wrong this week. Ford can hurt a defence with his arm and his legs, and facing an Ottawa defence that has allowed a league-worst 10 completions of better than 30 yards can open up a world of explosiveness that fantasy users would love to have anchoring their lineups.

Sit: William Stanback, RB, Ottawa, $8,900 Salary

Daniel Adeboboye ($5,800) is the REDBLACKS’ starting running back. William Stanback continued to be a gratuitous piece in Week 4, finishing with 1.6 fantasy points while Adeboboye tallied 4.6 FP in the loss to Toronto. Neither total is impressive, yet Ottawa appears committed to giving the younger Adeboboye the bulk of touches.

Stanback is still capable of returning as the featured back if the situation requires it. For now, the former 1,000-yard rusher and Grey Cup champion will have limited fantasy value.