Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Game Day July 2, 2025

CFL Honour Roll: Alexander, Cantin-Arku, Riders’ O-line earn full marks for June

David Kirouac/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Davis Alexander, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have earned full marks for June in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 1 to 4.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED
» More PFF grades and stats
» CFL Honour Roll: Cantin-Arku, Collaros, Riders’ O-line make the grade
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

 

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: OFFENCE

QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal (3-1-0)

  • PFF Player Grade (Three games): 86.8
  • 62-for-82 passing (75.6 per cent) for 803 yards
  • Five touchdown passes, and six rushes for 64 yards
  • In Week 3: 20-of-24 passing (83 per cent) for 254 yards and three touchdowns
  • Earned Player of the Week Honours in Week 3

Honourable mentions:

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: DEFENCE

LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal (3-1-0)

  • PFF Player Grade (four games): 86.5
  • 112 total defensive snaps
  • Six defensive tackles, one sack and one interception
  • First career forced fumble
  • 79.4 Grade on 50 coverage snaps
  • One Honour Roll All-Week selection this month: Week 4

Honourable mentions:

  • 85.3 | DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary
  • 83.8 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0-0)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JUNE

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!