Quarterback Rankings: Who is the No. 1 pivot right now?

Quarterback Rankings is a bi-weekly series that breaks down the top signal-callers in the CFL. The ranking of starters heading into each week reflects recent performance, statistical indicators, team success, and overall on-field evaluation.

Quick note to whoever is in charge of football injuries, could you dial it back a little?

Do you know how much more difficult it is to rank quarterbacks when so many starters, face-of-the-franchise and budding face-of-the-franchise passers are on the sideline?

I understand hamstring and hip injuries happen and though I don’t know what a “core injury” is, it does not sound pleasant.

From a purely football standpoint, all of these quarterback injuries are a bummer as we all want to see what the ceiling is for passers like Nathan Rourke, Dru Brown and Davis Alexander.

But injuries are a part of the game so I shall power through and give my Quarterback Rankings through the first month of the season.

1. (-) ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The two-time MOP is back in a big way. Zach Collaros’ debut started with an impressive touchdown drive against the BC Lions, leading to career touchdown pass No. 200. However, the rust did show with a couple of bad interceptions.

Collaros put on a vintage performance in a 36-23 win over the Edmonton Elks this past Thursday with three touchdowns and well over 300 yards. The highlight, though, was his push-back-the-clock 13-yard touchdown scamper (yes, I said scamper) that broke both the Elks’ back and the ankles of several Edmonton defenders as well.

I must admit I didn’t know Zach still had that in him.

2. (1) TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Trevor Harris moving down one spot has everything to do with his recent injury and just how good the mad scrambler Zach Collaros has looked. The Roughriders quarterback is third in passing yards and is tied for the most touchdown passes. It was not a shock to see coach Corey Mace elect to lean on AJ Ouellette in the team’s win over the Lions as the lead back saw a season-high 23 carries for 139 yards.

Jake Maier did a good job leading the Roughriders, but you could feel the shift in offensive philosophy without Harris in the huddle. The Riders are on a bye this week, and will hope Harris can return in Week 6.

3. (7) BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The biggest riser is the 2024 East Division Most Outstanding Player, Bo Levi Mitchell, who moves all the way up from seventh. I’ll admit, I may have been a bit harsh on the Tiger-Cats quarterback in my initial rankings, but Mitchell deserves all the flowers for hitting career win No. 100 faster than any other quarterback in CFL history.

Bo put on a clinic against a dangerous Montreal Alouettes defence completing passes to eight different receivers for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, helping Hamilton hand Montreal their first loss of the season.

4. (4) VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

For at least one more ranking, I will not punish Vernon Adams Jr. for not having registered even one touchdown pass to start the year.

In fact, I think all quarterbacks involved in that Ottawa REDBLACKS 20-12 win over Calgary should be given a free pass for that dreary Week 3 game where the main headline was all the wind and rain on a day far colder than what you would expect on June 21.

Of course, living in Ontario has meant almost all of June has felt like it did at TD Place. Adams Jr. actually hit on several impressive plays considering the weather and there was at least one dropped touchdown pass.

5. (9) NICK ARBUCKLE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Considering we’re in the middle of a dreadful bit of injury luck, I’m moving Nick Arbuckle up a couple spots as he leads the league in passing yards and pass attempts.

Bonus points for health! All jokes aside, you can see the clear improvement from the Toronto Argonauts quarterback since the kickoff of the season.

6. (-) DUSTIN CRUM | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Going back to that Ottawa/Calgary contest for a moment, Dustin Crum should be commended for not turning the ball over in that quagmire of a game. Crum’s turnover luck ended last Sunday in Ottawa’s 29-16 loss to Toronto.

His worst moment came when he overthrew an open Keelan White in the end zone leading to a Tarvarus McFadden interception. Dustin had his moments but his overall day and the five sacks he took went a long way in Toronto winning their first game of the season.

7. (8) TRE FORD | EDMONTON ELKS

In Week 3 Tre Ford put up impressive numbers against the Alouettes but much of that came with his team already down 28-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Ford and the rest of the Edmonton Elks put up a much better fight against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4 and the game may have gone different if not for a Kaion Julien-Grant dropped touchdown pass in the end zone at the end of the first half.

I’m still wondering how Tre was held to one carry last week.

8. (-) JEREMIAH MASOLI | BC LIONS

MASOLI TO HATCHER SR. TOUCHDOWN! Tune into @WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

🗓️: @BCLions vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/kiIR8PoDKO — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2025

As someone who has rooted for Jeremiah Masoli since his peak days in Hamilton, this is tough to rank him so low.

We can go through the statistical case and dig into the numbers or just conclude these rankings with a simple statement: Masoli is here because of that interception he threw to Tevaughn Campbell at the end of the first half against Saskatchewan.

It was a two-point game, the Lions were in field goal range and instead of playing it safe, Jeremiah threw the always dangerous wide side throw that just hung in the air allowing Campbell an easy path for his 89-yard pick-six.

9. (-) MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

MCLEOD IS ON CLOUD 9! Mcleod Bethel-Thompson goes flying for the gain!#CFLGameday

Tune into @westjet Canada Day Weekend.

🗓️: @MTLAlouettes vs. Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/UNCQqw4e3b — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2025

Let it be said the third quarter 36-yard interception return touchdown by Devin Veresuk went off of Alouettes fullback Travis Theis’ head so you can’t blame McLeod Bethel-Thompson for that turnover.

However, his fumble in the end zone that led to the Julian Howsare touchdown is on the veteran quarterback. McLeod fumbled a good Justin Lawrence snap then was hip checked by Howsare. Montreal was down by just one score with plenty of time left this was such a critical mistake.