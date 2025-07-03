3 keys to victory for Toronto, Hamilton in Week 5

TORONTO — The QEW rivalry reignites on Friday Night Football when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Toronto Argonauts.

Both teams enter the contest riding the high of their first win of the season.

Hamilton downed first-place Montreal 35-17, while Toronto defeated Ottawa 29-16 in Week 4.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET that can be watched on TSN/RDS/CFL+.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. FORCING TURNOVERS

Hamilton did an excellent job creating pressure and forcing mistakes against Montreal with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. Toronto has turned the ball over eight times, which tied them for second most in the league heading into the week, and will have to be on high alert against a defence playing with confidence. Julian Howsare anchors the defensive line with DaShaun Amos, Stavros Katsantonis and Jamal Peters keeping tabs on the Argos receivers.

2. BALANCED ATTACK

It comes as no surprise when quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell drops back to pass as he sits second in the Canadian Football League with 887 yards after four weeks and has led the Tiger-Cats to the most passing yards per game at 299.3. And while head coach Scott Milanovich will certainly take it, more production from the run game would be nice. With Toronto giving up 131 rush yards per game, it opens the door for Johnny Augustine and Ante Milanovic-Litre to get the ground game going.

3. PASS GAME SUPPORT

Being able to create offence through the air to receivers not named Kenny Lawler and Tim White is becoming increasingly critical as defences focus in on the Ticats’ two stars. Augustine has shown he can jump into the pass game when needed but the likes of Shemar Bridges, Kiondré Smith and Tyler Ternowski could be the key to opening up the field for Lawler and White.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. NICK ARBUCKLE’S ARM

Friday’s matchup is a battle of the top two passing quarterbacks through Week 4 as no one has thrown for more yards than Nick Arbuckle’s 1,110. Damonte Coxie and Kevin Mital have been his two main targets and should be again against an improving Ticats secondary.

2. SHUT DOWN KENNY LAWLER, TIM WHITE

It’s easier said than done but keeping tabs on Lawler and White will be important in shutting down the Ticats pass game. Lawler currently has 276 receiving yards and White is coming off a game in which he caught a team-high nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Defensive backs Darrius Bratton, Benjie Franklin, Tarvarus McFadden and Derek Slywka are responsible for making sure Mitchell has to go to his third and fourth options.

3. SPEAKING OF DEREK SLYWKA

Slywka burst onto the scene in Week 4 with a fumble recovery touchdown and a 120-yard blocked field goal return for a major. An encore may be a lot to ask but Slywka has displayed he can be a difference maker on the defensive side of the ball. For a team that ranks sixth in points per game heading into the week, any offensive production head coach Ryan Dinwiddie can get from his defence is an added bonus.

