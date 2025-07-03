3 questions ahead of Friday’s rivalry game between Argos, Ticats

Traction.

That one word can neatly parcel up an over-arching theme in Friday night’s game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts.

Somebody’s looking for it. Somebody’s looking to keep it.

The Argos are the team still looking for traction. Last Sunday’s win over the REDBLACKS, in Ottawa, might have given the defending champs some relief in what has been an injury-riddled start to the 2025 season, but it did not provide them with the sense that the team has stopped looking for a smooth shift to a forward gear after an oh-and-three start.

That’s the way head coach Ryan Dinwiddie sees it.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Dinwiddie said after the Argos 29-16 win in Ottawa, a victory powered in very large part by two enormous, explosive plays by rookie safety Derek Slywka, who returned a fumble 105 yards for a major and a blocked field goal 120 more for another.

Can’t count on those types of things every game.

The Ticats, meantime, have apparent traction, coming off a bye and stifling the Montreal Alouettes in a home field win, a 35-17 decision that upped their record to 1-and-2.

They looked good. “The confidence is back up, which we needed,” said Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich, this week.

But getting traction is one thing, keeping it is another and the Ticats will be out to prove they can do that. They’re playing an injury-weakened team that’s on a short week. They’ll be expected to win. Lose this game and traction goes pffft.

With tangible forward motion on the line at Toronto’s BMO Field on Friday night, here are three questions that intrigue me ahead of another chapter in the Toronto-Hamilton rivalry.

CAN THE TORONTO OFFENCE FINALLY PLEASE THE COACH?

One of the reasons I maintain that the Argos didn’t necessarily turn a corner in their win over Ottawa is that the offence struggled in that game, with inconsistencies plaguing the unit.

“Offensively, that was tough to watch,” Dinwiddie said afterward, lamenting that Toronto’s offence even had trouble properly executing plays that had been installed back as far as the early days of training camp.

Ranked last in the CFL in offensive points per game and last in yardage per game, the Argo offence has been its own worst enemy in 2025, with things like turnovers and drive stalls blunting some of the good numbers on the other side of the ledger, like passing yardage and big plays.

“We’re playing sloppy right now,” said Dinwiddie after the win in Ottawa.

“We’re a long ways away on offence.”

WILL EITHER OF THESE TEAMS FIND THE IGNITION SWITCH ON THEIR RUNNING ATTACK?

Passing the football hasn’t been a big problem for either of these two, with Hamilton ranked first in the CFL in yards per game (299.3) and Toronto third (277.5).

Part of the reason is that they throw so much but run so little.

“There’s still work to be done in the run game,” said Milanovich, this week, in sizing up his team’s offence.

Indeed.

These two teams are almost lock-step in average yards per attempt, with Toronto ranking last in the CFL (3.6 yards per carry) and Hamilton second-last (3.7 yards per carry).

With injuries up front on the offensive line, and injuries in the backfield too, the Argos have really been forced to abandon the run in favour of the pass.

The Ticats were without their feature back, Greg Bell, in their Week 4 win over Montreal. But still, with Johnny Augustine — a pretty good back, we can all agree — Hamilton collected just 49 yards on 15 carries against the Als.

Now, you may argue, a lot of teams are going to have a tough time running against Montreal. Good point. Milanovich said that the Alouettes often clogged Hamilton’s running lanes with five down linemen.

Toronto might be another matter. The Argos are eighth in the league in rush defence, giving up an average of 131 yards per game.

With Bell practicing full out this week — he’s listed as a game-time decision — and with Toronto, as mentioned, on a short week, this seems like the perfect time for the Ticats to try and get the ground game in order.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, playing a team that’s had difficulty in lugging the rock might be just the opportunity the Toronto defence has been looking for as it seeks to strengthen the barricades.

IS TORONTO’S PASS RUSH REALLY THAT GOOD? IS HAMILTON’S PASS PROTECTION REALLY THAT GOOD?

This is a spicy little match up for Friday night football.

Toronto’s defensive line, led by Andrew Chatfield and his league-leading 5 sacks, is at the top of the CFL’s quarterback harassment charts through Week 4.

Hamilton’s offensive line has given up just three sacks in three games and is coming off a tour de force effort against Montreal, keeping the Als’ ferocious sack hunters off the board (the only sack given up was on a safety blitz by Marc-Antoine Dequoy) and giving quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell mostly-clear throwing lanes.

The Argos feasted on an injury-troubled Ottawa offensive line last Sunday.

How will they fare against a Hamilton unit that must be full of confidence right now?