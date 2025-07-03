Davis Alexander ruled out of Saturday’s game vs. BC

MONTREAL — Davis Alexander will miss a second-straight game on Saturday.

According to the Alouettes official injury report issued on Thursday, Montreal’s starting quarterback has been listed as out for their game against the BC Lions. He was listed as a limited participant all week.

Alexander did not play in Week 4’s contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson started the game for Montreal in Hamilton last week, connecting on 24 of 41 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Before his injury, Alexander led the Als to a 3-0 record, completing 62 of 82 passes for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Als host the Lions as they look for their fourth win of the season at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+.