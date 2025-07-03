Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 5

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 5 is upon us and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:
- Brady Oliveira (4,366) needs 140 rushing yards to pass Fred Reid (4,505) for seventh all-time in Winnipeg.
- Kenny Lawler leads the league with 92 receiving yards per game.
- In two games last year against the Elks, Kalil Pimpleton and Justin Hardy combined for 19 receptions, 380 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- Edmonton leads the league with 11 big plays; eight on offence (six pass and two run) and three returns (two punt and one kickoff).
- In his last two games, Kevin Mital has 12 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.
- Keon Hatcher Sr. leads the league in targets (33), receiving yards (338) and yards after catch (122).
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 5 below:
CAUGHT THEM ON THE SLY(WKA)
- In his fourth CFL game, Toronto defensive back Derek Slywka notched a 105-yard fumble return touchdown and a 120-yard missed field goal return touchdown.
- Slywka became the first player to score a 100+ yard defensive return touchdown and a 100+ yard kick return touchdown in the same game.
- Four additional players in league history have two 100+ yard majors in the same game:
- Chris Rainey | 2015 | 103-yard punt return and 103-yard kickoff return
- Bashir Levingston | 2005 | 109-yard punt return and 111-yard missed field goal return
- Earl Wingfield | 1988 | 101-yard punt return and 100-yard kickoff return
- Larry Highbaugh | 1975 | two 100+ yard returns
- On the season, Slywka also has 14 defensive tackle, one special teams tackle and one interception.
RETURNED WITH INTEREST
- Through four weeks, there have been 12 touchdown returns:
- Five interception return touchdowns
- Three fumble return touchdowns
- Two kick return touchdowns
- One missed field goal return touchdown
- Of the dozen, 11 were recorded by the winning team
- At this point last season, there were two; there was a total of 20 in 2024
- At this pace, there will be 46 this season – one more than the league record established in 1995. The record with nine teams in the league is 43, set in 2004.
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Four weeks in, combined ratings (TSN/RDS/CTV) are up 10 per cent YOY.
- Last week’s BC/Saskatchewan game drew a season-high 773,000 average minute audience.
- Teams leading after three quarters are 16-0.
- Coaches have been successful on 4-of-14 on challenges, including two by Bob Dyce in Week 4.
- Through four weeks, there have been 44 per cent more offensive big plays than in 2024 (72 vs. 50).
WPG (3-0) at CGY (2-1)
- First-ever Stampede Bowl on the eve of the 2025 Calgary Stampede. A halftime concert will feature Poison frontman, Bret Michaels.
- As a head coach, Mike O’Shea is 13-12 against the Stampeders. Nine of those games have been decided by two points or less.
- Zach Collaros has a 78.2 completion percentage this season with five touchdown passes to two interceptions.
- Brady Oliveira (4,366) needs 140 rushing yards to pass Fred Reid (4,505) for seventh all-time in Winnipeg.
- Calgary leads the league in points allowed (21.7); Winnipeg is second (19.0)
- Calgary tops the CFL in rushing yards (135.0); Winnipeg is third (127.0)
- The Stampeders have allowed a league-low four offensive touchdowns.
- Calgary leads the league in net offence (388.7 yards per game).
- Calgary has allowed one 30+ yard completion through three games.
- The Stampeders are the only team without a passing touchdown.
- Dedrick Mills needs 98 rushing yards for 2,500 in his career.
HAM (1-2) at TOR (1-3)
- Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 15-2 against Toronto.
- Mitchell needs 90 passing yards to become the 11th player to reach 40,000.
- Last week, the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Devin Veresuk, made his first start, collecting eight defensive tackles, a pick-six and a special teams tackle.
- Kenny Lawler leads the league with 92 receiving yards per game.
- Hamilton and Toronto are averaging fewer than 53 rushing yards per game; they are the only teams with 72 per cent or more passing play calls on offence.
- Since 2021, Toronto is 10-5 versus Hamilton, including 6-1 at BMO Field.
- In his last two games, Kevin Mital has 12 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.
- Andrew Chatfield leads the league with five sacks with at least one in each game.
- Cameron Judge is third in the league with 29 defensive plays.
- Damonte Coxie leads the CFL in yards per catch (20.6) and 30+ yard receptions (five).
BC (1-3) at MTL (3-1)
- BC has won the teams’ previous four matchups.
- Nathan Rourke is 1-0 against Montreal, while Jeremiah Masoli is 5-3.
- Keon Hatcher Sr. leads the league in targets (33), receiving yards (338) and yards after catch (122).
- Micah Awe tops the CFL with 30 defensive tackles. He registered a personal season-high 11 last week.
- BC averages the second most net yards on offence (377.7) while Montreal allows the fewest (308.0).
- Tyson Philpot needs three receiving yards for 2,000 in his career. He is tied for the league lead with 21 receptions.
- Tyler Snead needs three receptions for 100 in his career.
- McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 3-4 versus the Lions, while Davis Alexander has yet to start against them.
- At 7-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best start to a career. Danny McManus holds the record at 8-0.
- Jose Maltos leads the league in scoring with 54 points.
- Alexandre Gagne has a league-best 10 special teams tackles.
OTT (1-3) at EDM (0-3)
- Ottawa leads the league in average time of possession (32:19).
- In two games last year against the Elks, Kalil Pimpleton and Justin Hardy combined for 19 receptions, 380 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- If Dru Brown starts, he will be looking for his fourth straight 400+ yard game. Only Warren Moon, Kent Austin and Doug Flutie have three in a row in CFL history.
- Justin Hardy needs 31 receiving yards to reach 3,000 in his career, while Eugene Lewis is 20 shy of 6,500.
- Daniel Adeboboye has 142 rushing yards on 17 carries (8.4 yards per carry) in his last two games.
- Edmonton leads the league with 11 big plays; eight on offence (six pass and two run) and three returns (two punt and one kickoff).
- Edmonton leads the league with a net punt average of 42 yards.
- Kaion Julien-Grant’s 115-receiving yard showing last week was the third 100+ yard game of his career.
- Nick Anderson sits third in the CFL with 25 defensive tackles.
- Arkell Smith is second in the league with 434 combined yards.