Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 5

Brady Oliveira (4,366) needs 140 rushing yards to pass Fred Reid (4,505) for seventh all-time in Winnipeg.

Kenny Lawler leads the league with 92 receiving yards per game.

In two games last year against the Elks, Kalil Pimpleton and Justin Hardy combined for 19 receptions, 380 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Edmonton leads the league with 11 big plays; eight on offence (six pass and two run) and three returns (two punt and one kickoff).

In his last two games, Kevin Mital has 12 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Keon Hatcher Sr. leads the league in targets (33), receiving yards (338) and yards after catch (122).

CAUGHT THEM ON THE SLY(WKA)

In his fourth CFL game, Toronto defensive back Derek Slywka notched a 105-yard fumble return touchdown and a 120-yard missed field goal return touchdown.

Slywka became the first player to score a 100+ yard defensive return touchdown and a 100+ yard kick return touchdown in the same game.

Four additional players in league history have two 100+ yard majors in the same game: Chris Rainey | 2015 | 103-yard punt return and 103-yard kickoff return Bashir Levingston | 2005 | 109-yard punt return and 111-yard missed field goal return Earl Wingfield | 1988 | 101-yard punt return and 100-yard kickoff return Larry Highbaugh | 1975 | two 100+ yard returns

On the season, Slywka also has 14 defensive tackle, one special teams tackle and one interception.

RETURNED WITH INTEREST

Through four weeks, there have been 12 touchdown returns: Five interception return touchdowns Three fumble return touchdowns Two kick return touchdowns One missed field goal return touchdown

Of the dozen, 11 were recorded by the winning team

At this point last season, there were two; there was a total of 20 in 2024

At this pace, there will be 46 this season – one more than the league record established in 1995. The record with nine teams in the league is 43, set in 2004.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Four weeks in, combined ratings (TSN/RDS/CTV) are up 10 per cent YOY.

Last week’s BC/Saskatchewan game drew a season-high 773,000 average minute audience.

Teams leading after three quarters are 16-0.

Coaches have been successful on 4-of-14 on challenges, including two by Bob Dyce in Week 4.

Through four weeks, there have been 44 per cent more offensive big plays than in 2024 (72 vs. 50).

WPG (3-0) at CGY (2-1)

First-ever Stampede Bowl on the eve of the 2025 Calgary Stampede. A halftime concert will feature Poison frontman, Bret Michaels. ​

As a head coach, Mike O’Shea is 13-12 against the Stampeders. Nine of those games have been decided by two points or less.

Zach Collaros has a 78.2 completion percentage this season with five touchdown passes to two interceptions.

Brady Oliveira (4,366) needs 140 rushing yards to pass Fred Reid (4,505) for seventh all-time in Winnipeg.

Calgary leads the league in points allowed (21.7); Winnipeg is second (19.0)

Calgary tops the CFL in rushing yards (135.0); Winnipeg is third (127.0)

The Stampeders have allowed a league-low four offensive touchdowns.

Calgary leads the league in net offence (388.7 yards per game).

Calgary has allowed one 30+ yard completion through three games.

The Stampeders are the only team without a passing touchdown.

Dedrick Mills needs 98 rushing yards for 2,500 in his career.

HAM (1-2) at TOR (1-3)

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 15-2 against Toronto.

Mitchell needs 90 passing yards to become the 11 th player to reach 40,000.

player to reach 40,000. Last week, the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Devin Veresuk, made his first start, collecting eight defensive tackles, a pick-six and a special teams tackle.

Kenny Lawler leads the league with 92 receiving yards per game.

Hamilton and Toronto are averaging fewer than 53 rushing yards per game; they are the only teams with 72 per cent or more passing play calls on offence.

Since 2021, Toronto is 10-5 versus Hamilton, including 6-1 at BMO Field.

In his last two games, Kevin Mital has 12 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Andrew Chatfield leads the league with five sacks with at least one in each game.

Cameron Judge is third in the league with 29 defensive plays.

Damonte Coxie leads the CFL in yards per catch (20.6) and 30+ yard receptions (five).

BC (1-3) at MTL (3-1)

BC has won the teams’ previous four matchups.

Nathan Rourke is 1-0 against Montreal, while Jeremiah Masoli is 5-3.

Keon Hatcher Sr. leads the league in targets (33), receiving yards (338) and yards after catch (122).

Micah Awe tops the CFL with 30 defensive tackles. He registered a personal season-high 11 last week.

BC averages the second most net yards on offence (377.7) while Montreal allows the fewest (308.0).

Tyson Philpot needs three receiving yards for 2,000 in his career. He is tied for the league lead with 21 receptions.

Tyler Snead needs three receptions for 100 in his career.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 3-4 versus the Lions, while Davis Alexander has yet to start against them.

At 7-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best start to a career. Danny McManus holds the record at 8-0.

Jose Maltos leads the league in scoring with 54 points.

Alexandre Gagne has a league-best 10 special teams tackles.

OTT (1-3) at EDM (0-3)