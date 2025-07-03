Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for Week 5

Regarding the Week 5 CFL Fantasy football rankings, quarterbacks are bringing the most attention.

With several pivots beset by injury, the position is on the verge of a great reset in a few weeks.

This week, however, maximizing the potential of those still standing is paramount.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $13,000 Salary (15.6 Projected Fantasy Points): Don’t count on Tre Ford rushing once against a REDBLACKS defence that has allowed 12 big plays this season. Ford’s rushing should be good for at least 2-4 extra fantasy points this week.

2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (16.5 PFP): Calgary’s defence has been solid against the pass. History shows, though, that when Zach Collaros gets hot, he tends to carry that momentum multiple weeks, so feel at ease adding a Bombers receiver or two if you start him.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $15,000 Salary (16.5 PFP): He’ll finally throw his first major with the Stampeders, right? Right?

4. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (16 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell has a pair of 300-yard games, and it’s only a matter of time before he hits his stride when finding the end zone.

5. Nathan Rourke, BC, $14,200 Salary (18.3 PFP): Be ready to adjust if the Lions give Nathan Rourke another week to heal. Coming back against an ornery Alouettes defence, still stinging from last week’s shaky effort, is not the best way to return to the lineup.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,000 Salary (16 PFP): Currently on a pace for 1,308 yards and 12 rushing majors, Dedrick Mills is the surest thing in CFL Fantasy these days. The Bombers are one of three defences allowing an average of seven yards on first down, and if Mills can exploit that trend, exceeding his projection will be no issue.

2. James Butler, BC, $12,300 Salary (15.4 PFP): We told you not to worry about James Butler after his 6.4 FP outing in Week 3, as he bounced back with 26.9 fantasy points in Week 4. The offence will continue to go through Butler, making him a strong fantasy anchor.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (7.4 PFP): Even if we get the return of the Most Outstanding Player, fantasy users will have to embrace the fact Brady Oliveira will be hard-pressed to retain his 24.5 yards per carry pace.

4. Daniel Adebeboye, Ottawa, $5,800 Salary (6.4 PFP): Going from 19.3 FP to 4.6 FP is a letdown. Being comfortable in knowing Daniel Adeboboye is becoming the clear RB1 in the nation’s capital.

5. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (10.6 PFP): Expect an increase in touches for Justin Rankin, who had just eight touches in Week 4 after averaging 13.5 touches from scrimmage in the Elks’ first two games. An over/under of 52.5 suggests this might be an offensive field day, so consider finding space for Rankin.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $11,500 Salary (13.9 PFP): Keon Hatcher Sr. has seized the WR1 in Vancouver and remains a must-start regardless of which defence has the unfortunate task of defending him. He looks like the pre-injury version of himself, which is a great thing for fantasy users.

2. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $11,900 Salary (15.9 PFP): Only Damonte Coxie (12) has more routes of 20+ yards in depth than Kenny Lawler (10). At 19.2 FP per game, Lawler feels like a value play despite the salary.

3. Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $7,900 Salary (13.2 PFP): His salary has doubled in three games and will continue to escalate. Keric Wheatfall remains perfect (4-for-4) on routes of longer than 20 yards in depth and should continue his big-play streak this week.

4. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,600 Salary (14.7 PFP): Odd-numbered weeks favor Tyson Philpot, who scored 14.8 fantasy points in Week 1 and 24 in Week 3. If you’re superstitious, Philpot is necessary in your lineup this week.

5. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,500 Salary (12.4 PFP): Despite a season-low four targets, Damonte Coxie still generated 10.2 FP in Week 4. The Argos will find a way to return him to the 8.1 targets per game he had in Weeks 1-3.

6. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,100 Salary (13.2 PFP): A return of Dru Brown ($12,000) will go a long way toward getting Justin Hardy back among the fantasy elite. After scoring 27.3 FP in Week 1, Hardy has scored a combined 13.8 fantasy points over the last three games.

7. Justin McInnis, BC, $13,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): We’re allowed one bad week, and Justin McInnis just had his with 3.6 FP in Week 4. The rebound is coming, but his salary makes it challenging to commit while waiting.

8. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $12,000 Salary (14.1 PFP): Take away his 1.1 FP in Week 3, and Nic Demski is averaging 23.6 FP per game. The fear of Winnipeg’s deep strike attack has returned to the CFL, with Demski and Wheatfall leading the way in terrified defensive backs.

9. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $10,000 Salary (11.4 PFP): A healthy Tyler Snead is a receiver fantasy users must consider adding. He’s on pace to exceed his rookie numbers from 2023 and is furthering his status as WR2 in a pass-happy Als offence.

10. Tim White, Hamilton, $12,100 Salary (14.1 PFP): Tim White has found the end zone in each of the last two weeks. He’s likely good for an explosive play, considering the Argos have yielded nine completions of better than 30 yards.

11. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $10,500 Salary (12.5 PFP): Despite the challenges at QB, Eugene Lewis has maintained good fantasy numbers. He will rank higher once Brown reemerges atop the depth chart.

12. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (11.5 PFP): Steven Dunbar Jr. has scored 27.2 FP in his last two games. A matchup against Ottawa’s secondary should continue his upward trend.

DEFENCES

1. Montreal, $10,100 Salary (8.9 PFP): Week 4’s letdown aside, this is still the top fantasy defence.

2. Toronto, $7,800 Salary (5.7 PFP): Note to Hamilton’s offence: don’t commit miscues around Derek Slywka. It doesn’t end well.

3. Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (7.7 PFP): The Bombers get a Stampeders team with a -3 turnover margin and a starting pivot who has yet to throw a major.

4. Calgary, $8,000 Salary (6 PFP): The Stamps top the league in opponents’ touchdown drives with a paltry 7.1 percent rate.