3 keys to the game for BC, Montreal in Week 5

MONTREAL — The BC Lions face an East Division opponent for the first time this season when they take on the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

BC is trying to get back in the win column following three straight losses.

Montreal is looking to rebound after their first loss in Week 4.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday night’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff that can be watched on TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+.

BC LIONS

1. NATHAN ROURKE’S TIMELY RETURN

Nathan Rourke being back under centre couldn’t come at a better time as he represents a needed boost for a Lions offence that’s scored 20 of fewer points in each of their three losses. His four passing touchdowns were just one shy of the league-lead heading into the week despite having played only two games.

2. JAMES BUTLER BUILDING CONFIDENCE

Running back James Butler had his best game of the season a week ago when he rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries but is set to see a defensive front giving up 70.5 per game. If Butler can have a repeat performance, it’ll help take some of the pressure off Rourke in his return.

3. STUFF THE RUN

No team has been better at defending the pass than the Lions through four weeks but the same can’t be said for their run defence that’s allowing 140.5 yards per game. Defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix and Jonah Tavai are out, putting more responsibility on the shoulders of veterans Mathieu Betts and Sione Teuhema to lead the way.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON BACK UNDER CENTRE

With Davis Alexander still nursing a hamstring injury, McLeod Bethel-Thompson gets another chance to start. And he’ll be hoping for a better showing after completing 24-of-41 passes for 203 yards with a pair of interceptions against Hamilton a week ago. It’s not going to come easy, though, as the Lions are allowing 193.3 pass yards per game.

2. ESTABLISH THE RUN

Given the Lions lack of success slowing the run game, now would be as good of a time as any for running back Sean Thomas Erlington to make a difference.

3. SHUTTING IT DOWN IN THE SECONDARY

Four of the six passing touchdowns the Als have allowed this season have come in the past two games, along with 566 yards. It’s a secondary that leads the league in interceptions with six, from six different players, no less, and will be put to the test against a strong set of Lions receivers. Defensive backs Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Kabion Ento and Wesley Sutton will have to limit the damage done by Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher Sr. and Ayden Eberhardt.

NEED TO KNOW