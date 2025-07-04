3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 5 win over Toronto

TORONTO – If the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Week 4 win was all about their defence, their Week 5 result over the Toronto Argonauts was certainly all about their high-powered offence. A productive display by Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler in particular pushed the Ticats to a 51-38 victory over their rivals on Friday night.

Lawler had a career night for his new team, while Mitchell yet again turned back the clock with an impressive performance from the pocket. A couple of critical plays on defence and special teams helped the Black and Gold get over the line at BMO Field.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Toronto Argonauts.

207 – KENNY LAWLER RECEIVING YARDS

Lawler was at the centre of all that was positive for Hamilton’s passing attack on Friday night, coming down with catch after catch for massive yardage gains, and scores to go with them. Coming off a relatively quiet game against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 4, he finished the Week 5 win with a hat trick of touchdowns and 207 yards on six receptions.

Lawler was in lockstep with Mitchell early at BMO Field, coming down with a pair of long touchdown scores early. Those two grabs took him over the 100-yard mark before the end of the first quarter. He added another 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter as well as a 30-yard catch in the fourth. Lawler’s 207 yards just about set a new career high after previously reaching 205 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

5 – BO LEVI MITCHELL TOUCHDOWNS

Mitchell made history in Week 4 as he became the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 100 wins. On Friday night he set another milestone for himself, reaching the 40,000-yard mark in what was another great game from Hamilton’s pivot.

Mitchell threw for five touchdowns for just the third time in his career, connecting with Lawler to get him a trio of scores, while also finding Tyler Ternowski and Kiondre Smith in the second and fourth quarters respectively. Hamilton’s quarterback took shots downfield but still did a good job of protecting the football. He has just one interception to his name after throwing the ball 145 times across his first four starts of the season.

1 – DASHAUN AMOS INTERCEPTION

Dashaun Amos forced the game’s only turnover and even though it came early, it was still critical. The former Argonaut picked off Nick Arbuckle and returned the interception 32 yards in the first quarter after Toronto had scored a touchdown on the game’s first drive.

Amos’ interception put a stop to any momentum that could’ve came from the home team’s early score, as the Argos stayed out of the end zone for the remainder of the half. In addition, Hamilton was able to get seven points off of the turnover.