Dru Brown to start for REDBLACKS vs. Edmonton

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS starting quarterback is set to make his return in Week 5.

Head coach Bob Dyce confirmed after practice on Friday that Dru Brown will start this week, according to a report from TSN1200’s AJ Jakubec.

The REDBLACKS pivot appeared in just one game this season, a Week 1 loss against the Roughriders, before being sidelined with a hip injury. Brown threw for 413 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his only game of 2025.

Bob Dyce confirms Dru Brown starts at QB Sunday in Edmonton. DBs Adrian Frye and Bennett Williams are also set to return. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) July 4, 2025

Matthew Shiltz and Dustin Crum both started in place of Brown for the REDBLACKS, with Crum leading his team to their only victory of 2025: a Week 3 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Ottawa now heads to Edmonton to take on the 0-3 Elks in the final game of Week 5. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+.