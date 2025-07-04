Five fined for actions in Week 4
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued five fines from Week 4.
- Saskatchewan defensive linemen Micah Johnson and Mike Rose, as well as BC offensive linemen Chris Schleuger and George Una, have been fined for committing a non-football act – engaging in an in-game altercation.
- Toronto linebacker Cameron Judge has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
- Discipline related to dress code violations
- Discipline involving teams or staff
- Discipline involving players who have been released