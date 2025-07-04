Five fined for actions in Week 4

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued five fines from Week 4.

Saskatchewan defensive linemen Micah Johnson and Mike Rose, as well as BC offensive linemen Chris Schleuger and George Una, have been fined for committing a non-football act – engaging in an in-game altercation.

Toronto linebacker Cameron Judge has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: