Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Five fined for actions in Week 4

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued five fines from Week 4.

  • Saskatchewan defensive linemen Micah Johnson and Mike Rose, as well as BC offensive linemen Chris Schleuger and George Una, have been fined for committing a non-football act – engaging in an in-game altercation.
  • Toronto linebacker Cameron Judge has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

  • Discipline related to dress code violations
  • Discipline involving teams or staff
  • Discipline involving players who have been released
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!