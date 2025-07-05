3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Edmonton in Week 5

EDMONTON — The Ottawa REDBLACKS travel west to face the Edmonton Elks on Sunday night to wrap up Week 5.

Edmonton showed flashes of promise in their loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Bombers last week but remain in search of their first win of the season.

Ottawa’s lone victory came in Alberta when they beat the Calgary Stampeders 20-12 in Week 3.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Sunday night’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff that can be watched on TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: EDM | OTT

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Elks

» Tickets: Ottawa ay Edmonton

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1.WELCOME BACK DRU BROWN

Quarterback Dru Brown takes back the pocket after missing three games with a hip injury. It’s the hope of head coach Bob Dyce that he can quickly return to his Week 1 form when he threw for 413 yards.

2. FIGURING OUT THE AIR ATTACK

The REDBLACKS have struggled to move the ball down the field via the pass game, partially due to the absence of Brown, and are now without Bralon Addison due to a shoulder injury. It’s up to Eugene Lewis, Justin Hardy and rookie Keelan White to find a way to create space downfield.

3. NO FREE YARDS

Ottawa has been the most penalized team through four weeks, having taken an average of 10 per game costing them 82.8 yards. Not giving additional opportunities to Edmonton on both sides of the ball will go a long way as they try to get into a rhythm.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. ANOTHER STEP FORWARD FOR TRE FORD

Quarterback Tre Ford seemed more comfortable in the pocket last week when he threw for 252 yards and a touchdown. As he builds confidence, he’ll continue to look the way of Kaion Julien-Grant and Steven Dunbar Jr. If his options aren’t there, he always has the ability to use his legs.

2. TIGHTENING UP COVERAGE DOWNFIELD

The Elks rank last in passing yards allowed per game, giving up an average of 327.9, and are the only team without an interception. Ottawa may sit last in average passing yards per game but it’s a unit that features top end talent in Lewis and Hardy that are sure to keep defensive backs Devodric Bynum, Tyrell Ford and Kordell Jackson on high alert.

3. SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Vincent Blanchard is five-for-five in field goal attempts following his 0-for-two debut in Week 1. The Elks offence sits eighth in net offence and every point matters, including those off the leg of Blanchard. Sticking with special teams, Javon Leake has the ability to set up Ford and the offence with advantageous field position. He put up 62 yards on a pair of returns against the Bombers and is averaging 21.5 on the season.

NEED TO KNOW