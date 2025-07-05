3 stats that defined BC’s Week 5 win over Montreal

MONTREAL – It looked all but over for the BC Lions as the Montreal Alouettes took the lead with 28 seconds left to play on Saturday night. In football, one thing is always for certain – it’s not over until it’s over.

Nathan Rourke threw for over 300 yards, including a crucial connection to Jevon Cottoy for 13 yards to the Montreal 36-yard line that set up the game-winning field goal, marking his return the the lineup in memorable fashion.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Montreal Alouettes.

4 – BC RECEIVERS WITH 40 OR MORE YARDS

To say it was a full team effort would be an understatement, with both the offence and defence holding their own after a strong start from Montreal, but BC’s plan was simple: if you have multiple receivers with the ability to make big plays use them.

Justin McInnis led BC with 109 yards, Stanley Berryhill III added 85 yards and a touchdown, Ayden Eberhardt tallied 53 yards and Keon Hatcher added another 48 yards for the Lions in the win. On top of that, Cottoy was just shy of the 40-yard mark, grabbing three receptions for 38 yards including that massive catch to set up the winning kick.

352 – NATHAN ROURKE PASSING YARDS

Returning to the BC lineup after missing two games with an oblique injury, Rourke certainly had an entertaining welcome back party as the Lions secured their second win of the season and their first on the road behind a 352-yard performance by the man under centre.

While Rourke has only played in two other games this season, he has thrown for at least 240 yards in each of those, and over 300 yards twice this season. The 352 yards he threw for against Montreal are a season-high for him in 2025. Rourke also had 43 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

0 – SECONDS ON THE CLOCK FOR SEAN WHYTE’S FINAL FIELD GOAL

Sean Whyte’s 43-yard field goal as time expired secured a wild comeback victory for the Lions as they marched back from down eight points heading into the fourth quarter to then hand the Alouettes their first loss at home this season.

Whyte was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, nailing attempts from 24, 38 and 43 yards out. Whyte’s field goal from 38 yards out cut the lead to five to begin the fourth quarter, and his 43-yarder matched his longest field goal this season.