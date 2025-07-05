Lions hand Als first home loss with last-second win

MONTREAL – The BC Lions looked to be accepting a loss with less than a minute to go, but continued to fight and came out on top with a 21-20 win after a field goal as time expired against the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Nathan Rourke recorded 352 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win, going 22-of-36, while Justin McInnis led the Lions receiving corps with 109 yards on six reception, and Micah Awe led the defence with 11 tackles.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, completing 15 of 23 pass attempts. Sean Thomas-Erlington led the ground game for Montreal with 76 yards on 11 carries while also tallying 22 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Montreal got the home crowd on their feet first on their first offensive drive of the game, as Bethel-Thompson completed a pass to his short right that Tyson Philpot took 45 yards for the touchdown.

Defensively, the Als kept the Lions off the board in the first quarter, and forced their way to Rourke as Tyrice Beverette sacked him for a loss of four yards. But as the possession stayed with BC heading into the second quarter, the offence kept pushing and Rourke connected with Ayden Eberhardt for 12 yards to the Montreal two-yard line before rushing the touchdown in himself to trail by one after a blocked extra point attempt.

After the Als missed a field goal attempt on their next possession, the Lions took their first lead of the game as Sean Whyte successfully kicked field goal attempt from 24 yards out.

With a pass interference call moving the Als to midfield, they pushed forward as Bethel-Thompson first connected with Cole Spieker for 16 yards, then a few plays later with Sean Thomas-Erlington for 14 yards and a touchdown to reclaim the lead at the half.

In the third quarter the teams traded punts after strong defensive performances on each side, with Jose Maltos‘ field goal from 30 yards out the only points scored in the quarter as the Als took an eight-point lead heading into the final frame of action.

BC put point on the board of their own to start the fourth quarter, cutting the Montreal lead to just five points as Whyte’s 38-yard field goal was successful.

With less than five minutes on the clock on the Montreal 46-yard line, Rourke connected with Stanley Berryhill III for 46 yards and a touchdown, taking a one point lead and their first lead since the first half.

Jose Maltos looked to play hero with 28 seconds left on the clock. connecting from 30 yards out and giving Montreal the late two-point lead. But BC wasn’t done yet, and as time expired a Whyte field goal attempt from 43 yards was successful, resulting in a walk-off win for the Lions.

Montreal is on bye during Week 6, while the Lions will head on the road again as they face the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 13.