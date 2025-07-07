4 kick return touchdowns highlight electrifying Week 5 in the CFL

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League is exciting in many ways.

For one, the game is tailored for big offensive plays. With only three downs, teams have to rely more on passing and the longer, wider field means deeper throws and more explosive runs.

Special teams can be just as thrilling in the CFL, and Week 5 was a great reminder of just that.

There were four kick return touchdowns in Week 5 and that was the first time since August, 2019 that four were scored in a single week.

Janarion Grant, Isaiah Wooden, Javon Leake and Kalil Pimpleton all found the end zone on kick returns in Week 5. The last time 4 kick return TDs were scored in a single week was Aug. 8-10, 2019. The 4 kick return TDs tie the most in a single week since Week 12 in 1995 (x5). pic.twitter.com/LWmVOe6Bqw — CFL Stats (@CFLStats) July 7, 2025

It started on Friday Night Football, when Janarion Grant returned a kickoff for a major score in the third quarter. Later in that game in the final frame, Isaiah Wooden returned his own kickoff for six points. Both of those kickoff return TDs helped a fan, Roy Lyster of New Westminster, B.C., win a million dollars in the Save-on-Foods’ Million Dollar Touchdown to Win promotion.

In Sunday night’s feature in Edmonton, Javon Leake scored on a punt return in the second frame and Kalil Pimpleton matched with one of his own in the same quarter. Pimpleton’s punt return touchdown was the seventh of the season. There were only 11 in total in 2024. It was also the first game since July 16, 2023 that featured two punt return TDs.

As we wait to see what the returners will do in Week 6, take a look back at all four return touchdowns from Week 5: