5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 5

TORONTO — There’s a new crop of talented Canadian receivers coming up in the CFL.

Pass-catchers Kevin Mital and Kevens Clercius are showing off their talents in their second CFL season with the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers respectively. The duo had their best games of the season in Week 5 and are seemingly getting better with each passing week.

Who else put up impressive numbers in Week 5? CFL.ca brings you five Pro Football Focus stats that stand out from last week’s slate of games.

RELATED

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 5

» Justin Rankin sparks Elks’ first victory over REDBLACKS

» Lions hand Als first home loss with last-second win

» Stamps down Bombers in inaugural Stampede Bowl

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

TRE FORD/JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS | 8 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Tre Ford and Justin Rankin showed just how difficult it can be to make a tackle against the Elks’ offence. According to PFF, the duo combined for eight missed tackles forced as part of a 39-point effort against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Rankin also added 174 yards from scrimmage to go along with two touchdowns, while Ford gained 226 yards and two majors of his own.

KEVIN MITAL | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 6 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Kevin Mital ended the 2024 season with a touchdown in the 111th Grey Cup. The young Argos receiver used that momentum to start off 2025 with the right foot, catching 27 passes for 298 yards over the first five weeks of the season.

That includes a Week 5 performance that saw Mital catch nine passes for 104 yards and tie for the league led in receiving first downs with six according to PFF.

KEVENS CLERCIUS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 6 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

The player Mital tied with? Winnipeg’s Kevens Clercius, who caught 10 passes for 78 yards and also netted six receiving first downs, according to PFF.

After finishing 2024 with 352 receiving yards, Clercius already has 152 over the first five weeks, including 131 over the last two games.

DAMON WEBB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 4.5 YARDS PER COMPLETION ALLOWED

Damon Webb‘s pick six helped power the Calgary Stampeders past the Blue Bombers in Week 5, but the defensive back made play after play throughout the entire game.

[With] Over 10 targets thrown in his direction, Webb gave up only 45 yards and one receiving first down, keeping receivers from reaching the first down mark over and over again.

SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 3 MISSED TACKLES FORCED / 62 YARDS AFTER CONTACT

Sean Thomas Erlington continues to impress for the Montreal Alouettes in 2025. The running back gained 76 yards in just 11 carries in Week 5 against the BC Lions.

More impressively, Thomas Erlington gained 62 of those yards after contact according to PFF, best among all players in Week 5, while also forcing three missed tackles.