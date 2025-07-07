CFL Injury Reports: Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, July 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Jeshrun Antwi RB Ankle DNP Kelechi Anyalebechi LB Non Injury Related DNP Clark Barnes WR Ankle DNP Josiah Coatney DL Non Injury Related Full George Idoko DL Non Injury Related Full Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Non Injury Related Full Ben Labrosse DB Hamstring DNP Josh Love QB Non Injury Related Full Fraser Masin P Right Knee Full Shaun Peterson Jr. DL Non Injury Related Full Bentlee Sanders DL Hamstring Full Kaylyn St-Cyr DB Hamstring Full Quincy Vaughn QB Non Injury Related DNP Charles Wiley DL Achilles Full

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

BC LIONS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status