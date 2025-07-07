CFL Injury Reports: Week 6

- News
TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, July 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jeshrun Antwi
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kelechi Anyalebechi
|LB
|Non Injury Related
|DNP
|Clark Barnes
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Josiah Coatney
|DL
|Non Injury Related
|Full
|George Idoko
|DL
|Non Injury Related
|Full
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Non Injury Related
|Full
|Ben Labrosse
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Josh Love
|QB
|Non Injury Related
|Full
|Fraser Masin
|P
|Right Knee
|Full
|Shaun Peterson Jr.
|DL
|Non Injury Related
|Full
|Bentlee Sanders
|DL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Kaylyn St-Cyr
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Quincy Vaughn
|QB
|Non Injury Related
|DNP
|Charles Wiley
|DL
|Achilles
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Hip
|Full
|Shawn Bane Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Thomas Bertrand-Hudon
|FB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Jacob Brammer
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Tevaughn Campbell
|DB
|Groin
|DNP
|Payton Collins
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Sam Emilus
|WR
|Foot
|Limited
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Head/Illness
|Full
|Daniel Johnson
|OL
|Groin
|Limited
|Tommy Nield
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Kosi Onyeka
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Caleb Sanders
|DL
|Back
|Full
|Melique Straker
|LB
|Thigh
|Full
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
Saturday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Sunday, July 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status