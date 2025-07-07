Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 7, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 6

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, July 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jeshrun Antwi RB Ankle DNP
Kelechi Anyalebechi LB Non Injury Related DNP
Clark Barnes WR Ankle DNP
Josiah Coatney DL Non Injury Related Full
George Idoko DL Non Injury Related Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Non Injury Related Full
Ben Labrosse DB Hamstring DNP
Josh Love QB Non Injury Related Full
Fraser Masin P Right Knee Full
Shaun Peterson Jr. DL Non Injury Related Full
Bentlee Sanders DL Hamstring Full
Kaylyn St-Cyr DB Hamstring Full
Quincy Vaughn QB Non Injury Related DNP
Charles Wiley DL Achilles Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Albert Awachie FB Hip Full
Shawn Bane Jr. WR Knee Limited
Thomas Bertrand-Hudon FB Thigh DNP
Jacob Brammer OL Shoulder Limited
Tevaughn Campbell DB Groin DNP
Payton Collins OL Knee DNP
Sam Emilus WR Foot Limited
Trevor Harris QB Head/Illness Full
Daniel Johnson OL Groin Limited
Tommy Nield WR Ankle Limited
Kosi Onyeka DB Knee Limited
Caleb Sanders DL Back Full
Melique Straker LB Thigh Full
Trevon Tate OL Shoulder DNP

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

BC LIONS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

