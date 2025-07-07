Eugene Lewis’ ‘consistency’ sets him apart in CFL Fantasy

OTTAWA — If you have ever played CFL Fantasy in the past, there is a good chance you’ve had Eugene Lewis on your team at least once.

That’s because the veteran receiver does nothing but deliver fantasy points to those who believe in his talents when setting their lineups.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS pass-catcher is doing it again in 2025, catching 23 passes for 294 yards and two majors despite injuries at quarterback at the nation’s capital.

The veteran knows that his ability to deliver every single week is something that sets him apart from other CFL Fantasy options.

“Consistency, it’s consistency,” said Lewis in a conversation with CFL.ca about why should fans add him to their fantasy lineup. “You’re gonna get a consistent number from me, but then you’re probably gonna have games where it goes way above the consistency.

“I always try to give (the fans) something to make (them) be like, I gotta pick him again. That’s all.”

Lewis has been consistent through his entire CFL career. With 421 catches and 6,555 receiving yards to his name, the veteran hasn’t been below 800 yards since 2017. That includes a 1,070-yard, 10-touchdown season in 2024 with the Edmonton Elks.

Now with the REDBLACKS, Lewis remains consistent in 2025, going for at least 56 receiving yards in four out of five games, including a Week 5 performance that saw him catch eight passes for 75 yards and a major in Dru Brown‘s return to the lineup.

The starting quarterback was able to complete 31 of 43 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from injury since Week 1. In two games with Brown under centre, Lewis caught 13 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. That shows that the two of them are already on the same page despite not a lot of playing time together.

If their chemistry continues to develop, there’s a chance for Lewis to go ‘way above consistency’ and carry your fantasy lineup to victory.

His next chance to do so is on Saturday, July 12, against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton. The Ticats have just featured in a game that totalled 89 points in their win against the Toronto Argonauts. There’s a chance Bo Levi Mitchell‘s squad finds itself in another shootout against Brown, Lewis and the REDBLACKS. Catch the game on TSN, RDS and CTV. U.S. and International audiences can watch on CFL+.